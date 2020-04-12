Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to Find Corneo's Secret Stashes

✖

Just a few short days ago, Square Enix's highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake finally released on the PlayStation 4. While the remake only covers a small portion of the original game, it's still quite lengthy, particularly for those that choose to spend some time on the game's various side quests. One side quest that has caused players some consternation involves finding all three of Don Corneo's secret stashes. The three stashes can be found in the slums during Chapter 14, but players can make things a bit less time-consuming for themselves by grabbing each stash as they complete the chapter's many other side quests.

The first stash can be found at the collapsed expressway. The first stash will reward players with two Moogle Medals and a Diamond Tiara Key Item. Essentially, Moogle Medals allow players to purchase items that can only be found in Moogle Emporiums. This includes other Key Items needed to complete side quests, so it's certainly helpful to find as many Moogle Medals as possible!

The second stash can be found in Steel Mountain. To locate Steel Mountain, players must head east from the Sector 5 Train Station. Inside the stash, players will find a number of items, including more Moogle Medals, a Circlet accessory, a Prayer Materia, and a Ruby Tiara Key Item.

The third, and final stash can be found in the former disposal area in the Old Trunk Line - Control Section in the sewers. Players can either complete this section while they take on the main quest in Chapter 14, or they can do so after. This stash is a bit tougher, as players will encounter two minibosses along the way: the Mischievous Shoat, and the Sahagin Prince. After defeating the Mischievous Shoat, Leslie will lead players to a ladder with a switch behind it. Pulling the switch will drain the last stash. Inside the stash, players will be confronted by Sahagin Prince. Defeating him will grant players even more Moogle Medals, an Enfeeblement Ring, and an Emerald Tiara Key Item.

All in all, there are some strong reasons to complete the side quest! Given the amount of time it took for the game to release, it seems likely that players will want to take their time with the new game, and side quests like this one should be the perfect way to do just that.

Have you been enjoying Final Fantasy VII Remake? What do you think of the game's various side quests? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

