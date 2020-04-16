New Assassin's Creed Reveal Date Teased By Industry Insider

The new Assassin's Creed game expected to release this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and bring players to the land of the Vikings, is reportedly going to be revealed quite soon. The new entry in the long-running series has been the subject to subtle teasing, rumors, and leaks since early last year. Despite all this official and unofficial teasing, we still haven't gotten a reveal, despite closing in on the halfway mark of 2020. That said, apparently that's going to change soon.

According to prominent, reliable, and respected industry insider, Shinobi602, the reveal of the new installment is "almost there." Unfortunately, no further details are divulged, but "almost there" suggests a reveal will be coming in the near future.

The tease came after a Twitter user asked if the leaker had any news to share about the unannounced Assassin's Creed game. As you can see, Shinobi602 didn't have any news to share, but apparently Ubisoft is getting to ready to share official news itself, presumably at either a games reveal event for PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Almost there. — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) April 16, 2020

Of course, all of this information, and the speculation derived from it, should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change. Meanwhile, it's safe to assume either Xbox or PlayStation will use the game to showcase their next-gen consoles. Of these two, Xbox is probably the more likely. After all, both Origins and Odyssey -- the latest two installments in the series -- were revealed on Xbox's E3 stage.

As for the game itself, we haven't heard many very reputable details about it other than that it's targeting a 2020 release and will be Viking-themed. While the latter is unlikely to change, the former may due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already begun to delay a plethora of upcoming releases.

