Call of Duty: Warzone May Change Drop Rates for Cash

Call of Duty: Warzone players may soon see themselves finding different amounts of cash in the battle royale game depending on what game mode they’re playing, according to an idea tweeted by one of the developers. Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge recently said the studio is entertaining the idea of adjusting the drop rates for money based on player count which would mean changing how much money players come across depending on whether they’re playing Solos, Trios, or Quads. The change would be implemented as a solution to the problem of how much Loadout Drops cost in Warzone compared to how much money players are able to acquire depending on if they’re alone of not.

Hodge tweeted about the possible change to Warzone in response to a player who asked if there was any way Raven Software would consider changing the prices of Loadout Drops in Solos. Loadout Drops allow players to basically use custom classes in Warzone and have had their prices changed more than once in attempts to balance them. They’re currently set at $10,000 for one Loadout Drop, but that price is the same across game modes.

We would like to keep the prices consistent, so players won't have to memorize a bunch of different prices. We are looking into adjusting the drop rate of money based on player count instead. — Amos Hodge (@wendellwobble) April 15, 2020

That number is obviously much easier to achieve with three or four players instead of one playing by themselves, so the Loadout Drops aren’t as easy to acquire in Solos matches. You’re also not really getting their full value since a Loadout Drop can be used by the full team in other modes, but in Solos, you’re paying that price for just one person to use it.

The proposed solution then would make it so that Solos players find more money than those in game modes with more players so that they can start making bank quicker and then used that to purchase whatever they need. Some players are on board with the idea while others have their own suggestions, but nothing’s been finalized yet.

