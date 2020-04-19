Call of Duty: Warzone Players Have Had it With Cheaters

By Marc Deschamps

Cheating has become a major problem in Call of Duty: Warzone. While Activision and Infinity Ward have stated their commitment to banning players that cheat in the game, the issue remains quite prevalent, causing quite a bit of frustration for fans. The problem seems to be stemming from players on PC, and many console users are opting to turn-off cross-play in order to better enjoy the overall experience. It's a temporary solution, however, and players shouldn't have to be the ones to fix it. Thus far, Infinity Ward says that they have banned more than 70,000 players from the game, but for many, it just doesn't seem to be enough.

