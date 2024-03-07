Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Reveals Darkoath Army Set

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is updating its Chaos Marauders line. This week, Games Workshop unveiled a new Darkoath Army line, providing Age of Sigmars with an update to the Chaos Marauders who form the backbone for many Slaves to Darkness armies. The Darkoath serves the forces of Chaos and serve as a dark contrast to the Cities of Sigmar made up of the "everymen" for the forces of Order. As part of the new line, Games Workshop revealed Brand's Oathbrand, a group of named Darkoath antiheroes who will also appear in an upcoming Black Library novel, and a full Darkoath army set that consists of several new miniatures, including a Darkoath Chieftain and a monstrous Wilderfiend who was once a mortal transformed by the forces of Chaos.

The Slaves to Darkness are the mortal followers of the Chaos Gods and are actually the biggest human faction in the Mortal Realms. While some worship the Chaos gods as true followers of darkness, others tread a careful balance between the dark forces they've sworn themselves to without losing themselves in the process. One of the perks of playing a Slaves to Darkness army is that they have a very large line with a lot of different choices, especially with the Warriors of Chaos also receiving an update back in 2022.

The Darkoath armies will likely be the last major army update for Age of Sigmar, which also recently updated the Cities of Sigmar and the Flesh-Eater Courts in recent months. It's widely expected that Games Workshop will announce a new edition of Age of Sigmar in the coming months, with the Skaven (rat-people with a knack for destruction and feats of engineering prowess) rumored as one of the first armies featured in the new edition.

