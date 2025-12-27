2023 Open World RPG Now Free on Epic Games Store for 24 Hours

A 2023 open-world RPG often likened to Pokemon is free on the Epic Games Store for roughly the next 24 hours. To this end, PC users with an Epic Games Store account, which is free, have until December 28 to download the RPG for free because, come December, a new free PC game will be made available for all Epic Games Store users. Epic Games is keeping the identity of the December 28 free game a surprise, though. In the meantime, EGS users can bypass a $20 purchase and get one of the better RPGs of 2023 for nothing.

More specifically, Epic Games Store has made Bytten Studio and Raw Fury’s Cassette Beasts 100% free. And according to user reviews of the PC version of the multi-platform game, it’s pretty good. To this end, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform. This is thanks to a 95% approval rating after 5,751 user reviews. These glowing user reviews pair nicely with the game’s score of 83 on Metacritic.

An Open-World RPG Like Pokemon

Just like Pokemon, Cassette Beasts is a monster-taming open-world RPG with turn-based battles. What makes it unique in comparison, though, is its fusion system, which lets you take any two monsters and combine them for a unique monster.

In the game, you have arrived on New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by strange creatures used by the locals to battle. Your objective is to find your way home.

“Amazing Creature Collector Game”

“Amazing creature collector game with unique mechanics and lovable designs,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “The type matchups are more complex than just being effective or resisted, so battling is more strategic than your average turn-based creature fighting game. The story is interesting, and the boss fights are challenging. I recommend this game fully to anyone into creature-collector games.”

Cassette Beasts was previously available via Xbox Game Pass, but has since left the subscription service, which means this Epic Games Store giveaway is the only way right now to acquire it for free. Those who do decide to check it out now that it is free on Epic Games Store, should anticipate sinking 20 hours into the RPG to mainline it. Side content brings this figure to roughly 30 hours, while completionists will need more like 50 hours with the open-world game.

As of today, there remains no word of a sequel; however, the developer did previously publish a survey that hinted a sequel may be in the works. And right now, the team has no announced game. This should change soon, though, as only three years separated its debut release in 2020 and this release in 2023. If history repeats, its next game should release next year.

