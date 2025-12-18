3 PC Games Now 100% Free on Steam for Limited Time

Not one, not two, but three PC games are now 100% free on Steam, for a limited time. Two of these games normally require a purchase, while the other is a brand new release that has been made available for free, and it will remain free for the foreseeable future. The other two PC games are only free for a small window, though. If claimed in time, they are free to keep, but they must be claimed within a specific timeframe.

Those who are after the latest and greatest PC games, none of the three games are this, though one of them, a 2023 release, is somewhat popular, as evidenced by its glowing user reviews on the Valve platform.

100% Orange Juice

Developed by Orange Juice and published by Fruitbat Factory, 100% Orange Juice was released in 2023 and has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, thanks to a 94% approval rating after 8,609 user reviews. This is the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam, and is very close to the highest rating possible, “Overwhelmingly Positive.”

About: “100% Orange Juice is a digital multiplayer board game populated by developer Orange Juice’s all-star cast. Characters from Flying Red Barrel, QP Shooting, Suguri and Sora come together with all-new characters to duke it out… with dice. This is a world where dogs, people, and machines fly through the air. In that world, a small patch of darkness was born. Infinitesimal at first, it gradually began to envelop everything..”

MINOS: Home A-Labyrinth

Developed by Articier and published by Devolver Digital, MINOS: Home A-Labyrinth was just released this week on December 17. As a result, it doesn’t have many user reviews, and thus it doesn’t have a score. So far, it has five user reviews, four of which are positive, and one of which is negative.

About: “Use improvised defenses, handcrafted tricks, and a full arsenal of festive hazards to prevent clumsy intruders from invading your labyrinth in this (almost) cozy spin-off that reimagines the trap-building gameplay of MINOS in a familiar holiday setting.”

Toy Tinker Simulator

Developed by Turquoise Revival Games and published by Grab The Games and Whisper Games in 2021, Toy Tinker Simulator is the lowest-rated game of the three new free Steam games, with only a 58% approval rate and a “Mixed” rating after 265 user reviews.

About: “Have you ever wanted to be a toy tinker? This is a unique chance to become one! Repair toys and start your toy museums to make everyone happy!”

