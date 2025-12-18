2025 PS5 Exclusive Game Now Supported by Steam Deck

A 2025 PS5 console exclusive game is now fully supported by the Steam Deck, which is to say, Steam Deck Verified. The game has been available and playable on Steam Deck, but not fully supported until the most recent update. As for what console exclusive means, it refers to a game only available on one console platform, but also available on PC. This is a majority of “exclusive” games these days, especially from Xbox and PlayStation.

More specifically, those on Steam Deck who have been waiting to play Ultizero Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Lost Soul Aside, can now do so, knowing the action-adventure game with RPG elements is fully compatible with the Valve handheld, which means playable from start to finish, and that it works well with its built-in display and controls.

About the Game

Lost Soul Aside was released as a PS5 console exclusive back on August 29 after delays and months of worrying from PlayStation fans. Unfortunately, it was not received very well when it came out, as evidenced by its 55 to 62 range on Metacritic. To this end, critics were not impressed by the game’s story and writing, repetitive design, and substantial performance issues. If you could look past these things, though, there was a decent combat system.

Sometimes critics and consumers are divided on a game, but this is not one of these cases. To this end, on Steam, Lost Soul Aside has a “Mixed” score due to only 59% of user reviews rating the game positively after 1,235 user reviews.

“When invading dimensional beings known as Voidrax take the soul of his beloved sister, Kaser must embark on a dangerous journey to face this terrifying new threat, save his sibling, and liberate humanity,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game.

Those on Steam Deck who decide to check out Lost Soul Aside now that it is Steam Deck Verified, should expect to sit down with the game for about 18 to 25 hours, depending on how much side content you engage with. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 30 hours with the console exclusive. Before any of this, you will need to purchase the game. The good news is it’s on sale for $40, down from $60, thanks to a limited-time Steam sale.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What game are you closing out 2025 with on Steam Deck?