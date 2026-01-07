Acclaimed Star Wars Game Is Almost 60% Off (And You Should Absolutely Grab It)

The Star Wars universe is no stranger to amazing games, with just about every genre covered. Whether you happen to be a fan of space combat, pod-racing, deckbuilding, miniatures, action adventure, trading card games, multiplayer combat, or story-driven tales of the Jedi, there’s likely a game that’s perfect for your play style. Now one of the best Star Wars games around just received an almost 60% price cut, and you should absolutely take advantage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you happen to be a fan of the original Star Wars trilogy, you are most certainly in luck, as Fantasy Flight Games’ acclaimed Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game is on sale for a fantastic price. The game normally retails for $42.99, but on Amazon, the game is on sale for $18.19, which is 57% off the normal price. Plus, it qualifies for Prime, so if you’ve been looking for a great game set in the Star Wars universe, you can’t go wrong with this one.

What Is Star Wars: The DeckBuilding Game (And Why Is It So Good)

Play video

Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game is a head-to-head card game based on the original trilogy, with one player taking control of the Rebels while the other player takes control of the Empire. The premise is straightforward, as you are trying to destroy your opponent’s bases, and you’ll do so by recruiting powerful characters and ships from the franchise’s history to power up your deck and give you more options throughout the game.

In addition to characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and Princess Leia, who have their own unique abilities, you also have options like Bounty Hunt and Sabotage to take your opponents’ units off the board. You’ll need all that power to take down your opponent’s ships, which can form defenses to protect the base. It’s up to you to recruit the right mix of heroes, ships, and neutral forces to battle your enemy, but you’ll also need to keep track of one other element.

As you play, you’ll be able to manipulate the force, and certain units can move the force towards your side. If the force is in neutral territory, no one gains an advantage, but if it drifts towards the Rebellion or the Empire’s side, you can get added benefits and resources, which can heavily boost a given strategy and turn.

All of this is packaged in a game that is extremely approachable and easy to learn, and yet there is added depth that encourages replayability. There are also ways to make your games even more strategic if you’re looking for a bigger challenge, and now there are also expansions that allow you to bring in different factions and eras, and you can mix and match factions across all of them. If you’re looking for a great Star Wars experience for cheap, this is a stellar combination, so don’t wait too long before picking it up.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!