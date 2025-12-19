New Epic Games Store Free Holiday Game Goes Live for One Day Only

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store as part of the marketplace’s annual holiday promotion has now gone live. Within the past day, Epic Games kicked off its yearly round of giveaways, which will run until early January. The first free game that was doled out was that of Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, which was a pretty strong start for this promotion, as this title had only just released earlier in 2025. Now, Jotunnslayer has been followed by another PC freebie that has been pretty popular with those who have already played it.

Starting today, December 19th, and lasting until 11am ET on December 20th, Eternights is completely free on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Studio Sai and released in 2023, Eternights is a mish-mash of hack-and-slash RPG and dating sim genres. The game centers around a player thrust into an apocalypse where monstrous beings begin to inhabit the world. Not only are you tasked with sleuthing through dungeons and taking these monsters down, but you can also spend time socializing and growing closer to other characters. Doing so will help you unlock new skills that can then be used in combat.

While Eternights might sound a bit odd, the game has actually been a pretty big hit with players. Currently, Eternights boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam to go along with a 4.4/5 aggregate rating on EGS. Although critics were a bit harder on it, it has quietly become a cult-classic since its launch. Eternights also typically retails for $29.99, so it becoming free on the Epic Store can save you a nice bit of money. Be sure to grab it for yourself in the next 24 hours before it’s no longer available for nothing.

If you’d like to learn more about Eternights and see if it might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s official description alongside one of its trailers below.

Eternights

Play video

Synopsis: “One day, something, or someone, has turned humans into dangerous monsters. All that interests them now is violence and power. They are what stand between you, a cure, and the world you want. Most importantly? You’re fighting for more than just your own survival – you are fighting for those you love.

Eternights is a dating action game, blending a love story with adrenaline-driven combat as you make the most out of life during the apocalypse. Scavenge for supplies, explore dungeons… and go on dates!”

