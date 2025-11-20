New Epic Games Store Free Game Is From One of the Biggest Franchises Ever

The latest free game to hit the Epic Games Store happens to be tied to one of the biggest media franchises in history. More often than not, the freebies that are given out on the Epic Store each week happen to be pretty unknown. While Epic Games has given out some major AAA games in the past, users are more accustomed to getting lesser-known titles from indie developers. When it comes to this week’s free games, though, one of the titles being doled out is associated with a historic IP, even if the game itself is still not widely known.

Starting today, November 20th, and lasting until the morning of November 27th, Godzilla Voxel Wars is free to snag on the Epic Games Store. Released back in 2023, Voxel Wars is a Godzilla-themed strategy game that sees the titular kaiju and other monsters from the Godzilla universe doing battle against a race called the Fungoids. Essentially, Voxel Wars is quite similar to a game like Into the Breach, which took the strategy genre by storm back in 2018. Despite being a Godzilla video game, Godzilla Voxel Wars has somewhat flown under the radar over the years despite being generally well-received. For it to now be available on the Epic Store at no cost should allow more users to check it out without having to throw down their own money.

While Godzilla Voxel Wars is clearly the biggest game being given out on the Epic Games Store this week, it’s not the only one. Zoeti, a roguelike deckbuilder from Akupara Games, is also on offer and can be picked up for absolutely nothing. Like Voxel Wars, Zoeti isn’t a title that most users will recognize by its name alone. Still, those who have given Zoeti a shot have had good things to say about it, which means that it definitely warrants checking out since it doesn’t cost anything.

Godzilla Voxel Wars and Zoeti

Godzilla Voxel Wars

Synopsis: “From TOHO Games, a subsidiary of the company that created Godzilla, and the up-and-coming game studio Nukenin LLC comes a new strategy puzzle game! Control Toho monsters as you save the world by repelling the invasion of the Fungoid mushroom menace! Progress through the stages to discover the truth behind these monster mushrooms!”

Zoeti

Synopsis: “A once peaceful land, now overrun by monsters. You, a Star-Soul hero, are among a select few blessed to raze the land of evil. In Zoeti, you are equipped with a deck of playing cards, with which you play card combinations (pair, full house, royal flush, etc.) to activate skills that will attack or defend against enemies. Further bolster your arsenal of skills and upgrades through battles and discovery.”

