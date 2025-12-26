Epic Games Store Makes Underrated Co-Op Game Free for 24 Hours

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that fans of co-op titles will want to take notice of. To close out 2025 (and begin 2026), the Epic Store has been handing out free PC games on a daily basis. Some of these giveaways have been pretty big ones and have included the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, The Callisto Protocol, Disco Elysium, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, just to name a few. And while today’s latest giveaway doesn’t carry the same name recognition as some of these past offers, it’s still a game that many will want to make sure they give a look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting today, December 26th, and lasting until tomorrow, December 27th, at 11:00am ET, the Epic Games Store is giving out We Were Here Together for free. Released in 2019, We Were Here Together is the third game in the We Were Here series developed by Total Mayhem Games. Like every other entry in the franchise, We Were Here Together centers around cooperative gameplay, this time set against the backdrop of a mysterious castle in the frozen wilderness. Players will have to work with one another to communicate and solve puzzles if they want to make it out alive from this grim situation.

You can get a look at what We Were Here Together entails for yourself in the trailer below:

Play video

Although We Were Here Together might not be a household name, that doesn’t mean that the game is bad whatsoever. In fact, those who have played We Were Here Together have generally said positive things about it. The game currently boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam from players, to go along with a 77/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. This review average is specifically one of the highest scores that the We Were Here series has seen, which means that Together is the entry to check out if you’re intrigued by this franchise.

What Is the Next Free Game on the Epic Store?

Currently, it’s not known what the next free game on the Epic Games Store will end up being. Epic itself hasn’t announced this free games lineup in advance, which means that we have to wait each day to see what will be landing on the marketplace next at no cost. Whenever we do learn about the next EGS freebie for December 27th, though, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!