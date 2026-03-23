Xbox Giving Away Halo Games for Just $0.80

Xbox Game Studios is giving away a Halo game for just $0.80 until March 26, giving Halo fans roughly 72 hours to act. The Halo game in question hails from 2013, and is available on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, but this new deal is limited to Steam. It was also the series’ first foray into mobile, but like with Xbox, this deal is not available on mobile platforms. Lastly, the Halo game in question is not the best Halo game, but it is certainly the cheapest right now. And with a four to five-hour-long campaign, incredible value.

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More specifically, 343 Industries, Vanguard Games, and Xbox Game Studios’ Halo Spartan Assault, a twin-stick shooter, is only $0.80 on Steam right now, down 73%. The same is also true of the game’s 2015 sequel, Halo: Spartan Strike. In fact, if you combine the two into a bundle, you will save even more and pay only $1.24 for the pair of Halo games.

Two Forgotten Halo Games

Halo: Spartan Assault was released back in 2013 and made available via mobile devices, PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. Made by series developer 343 Industries, alongside Vanguard Games, it released to a 70 on Metacritic, and did well enough to get a sequel in 2015, Halo: Spartan Strike, which was released by the same pair via the same platforms, minus the Xbox versions. Upon release, it earned Metacritic scores as high as 86.

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The first game is set between the events of Halo 3 and Halo 4, and in it, players play as Sarah Palmer and Edward David, two human soldiers who must fight a new splinter faction of the Covenant across 25 missions. Because this is the Steam version, there is notably no Horde mode, as this mode was exclusive to the console version of the game.

Meanwhile, the sequel, Spartan Strike, takes place partially during Halo 2, and then jumps forward in the timeline to after Halo 4. In it, you play as a Spartan super-soldier in classified ONI operations across 30 missions.

Unless you are a hardcore Halo fan, these two spin-off games probably aren’t worth checking out, as there are far better twin-stick shooters out there. However, if you are a hardcore Halo fan, and you haven’t played these two titles, you should, and $1.24 for the pair of them is too good a deal to pass up on.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.