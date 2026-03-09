Ubisoft Game Only $1.49 for a Limited Time

A popular Ubisoft game is only $1.49 for a limited time. Meanwhile, some classic Ubisoft games have been discounted to just $1.99. Each deal comes the way of Steam, which means they are limited to PC. More than this, each game is also only available at this price point until March 12.

The cheapest of these deals, the $1.49 deal, is specifically for Ubisoft’s 2017 third-person hero-based melee fighting game, For Honor, which, despite releasing nine years ago, remains fairly popular. To this end, its 24-hour peak player count on Steam is over 8,000, a solid number, but unsurprising when you consider it has attracted over 100 million players to date. Meanwhile, also on Steam, Ubisoft has made Prince of Persia, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones all available for $1.99.

Ubisoft’s 2017 Action Game

When For Honor was released, it received a very solid score of 79 on Metacritic. And it was popular at release, though certainly not mega popular. Meanwhile, 79 is a solid score, but not amazing. Suffice to say, many would not have bet on it still being active and fairly popular nine years later, but it is. And for those who have never experienced it, now is a good time because not only is there still an active, hearty playerbase, but it’s unlikely to ever be discounted beyond 95%, which is its discount right now. This is the cheapest the game has ever been, and down considerably from its normal price point of $40.

Classic Ubisoft Games

For those after something more nostalgic than 2017 nostalgia, Ubisoft has also made three classic Prince of Persia games just $1.99, which is also the cheapest said games have ever been on the Valve platform.

Unfortunately, the best game in the series, and one of the best Ubisoft games of all time, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, is not available at this price point. In fact, it’s not even on sale at all, which means it costs a full $10 on Steam right now. Its two sequels, oddly enough, are. The aforementioned Prince of Persia: Warrior Within was its first sequel, released a year later in 2004. Upon release, it earned an 83 on Metacritic. Then the second sequel was released a year after this in 2005. This is the aforementioned Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones, which earned an 85 on Metacritic. Both of these scores are good, but a little disappointing compared to their predecessor.

Lastly, also available for $1.99, is 2008’s Prince of Persia, which served as the second reboot for the series. Like the two games mentioned above, it was received well, earning an 84 on Metacritic.

