Nintendo Is Discounting Some of Its Best Switch Games in Rare Sale

Nintendo is set to discount some of the best games for Switch and Switch 2 platforms in a rare sale that will begin soon. Generally speaking, Nintendo’s own first-party games pretty much never get discounted. Even if a game is nearly a decade old, Nintendo will continue to sell it for its standard $60 value. As such, when sales do happen, they’re absolutely worth pouncing on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, a new opportunity will present itself on March 8th when Nintendo slashes the prices of a handful of games to coincide with “Mario Day”. This annual celebration of all things Mario happens each year on March 10th, and in 2026, Nintendo is cutting the price of some of the Italian plumber’s most popular titles on Switch. Specifically, eight games across Switch and Switch 2 will see their values discounted by a substantial margin at various retail stores for a full week.

Here is the full list of Nintendo games that will be getting a price drop for Mario Day:

On Sale for $29.99

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remastered

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

On Sale for $39.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

On Sale for $59.99

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV

A Nintendo eShop Sale Is Happening, Too

In addition to these discounts hitting retailers in the coming days, Nintendo has also kicked off a sale on the eShop that is going on right now. Many of these previously mentioned games are also on sale digitally on the marketplace, but some happen to be a bit pricier than their physical counterparts. This eShop sale does include a handful of games that aren’t being marked down at physical stores and include Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario RPG, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

All in all, if you’re looking to pick up any of these games from Nintendo, this is one of your best opportunities to do so. While future sales will surely come about in 2026, they might not happen for many more months, or even until closer to the holiday season. As such, if you’ve been waiting to buy any of these games that have been put on sale, you should do so before this promotion comes to an end.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!