Total War: Warhammer 3 Gets Much-Needed Update Following Coordinated Review-Bombing by Fans

To say things have been turbulent in the Total War: Warhammer 3 community would be putting things lightly. The Warhammer series has shown massive popularity among fans, but recent decisions by Creative Assembly have stoked quiet frustration into one of the most coordinated mass negative review campaigns in the gaming industry. An old AI bug was the cause of this dissent, and Creative Assembly refused to listen, allowing the anger in the community to last for weeks. Finally, Creative Assembly has answered the community’s cries with both a hotfix and an apology.

The bug at the center of this controversy has to do with the AI’s recruitment behavior. Computer-controlled factions continue to attempt to recruit units they didn’t have access to, resulting in endless loops of inactivity. Patches following this issue only spread the problem from one faction to multiple factions. The resulting fallout has seen the 81% positive rating fall to Mostly Negative on Steam.

Community Backlash Forces Creative Assembly’s Hand

At last, Hotfix 6.3.2 is now available, a patch specifically aimed at correcting the AI recruitment problem. Early feedback from players reveals this has mostly been effective. Creative Assembly further acknowledged there were further issues affecting Beastmen, Chaos Dwarfs, Golgfag, and The Changeling, but did not provide a timeline for these prioritized updates. However, Creative Assembly will share more information about the next game update next week.

It remains to be seen if this update can reverse the damage already done by Creative Assembly’s prolonged inaction. The game still sits at a Mostly Negative rating on Steam, and if it does change, this will likely take some time. One thing that may have an impact on this rating is the upcoming Tides of Torment DLC releasing on December 4th.

All too often, you see a beloved game or series receive a complete 180 with its fans. This can be caused by bugs, such as in Total Warhammer: Warhammer 3, or it could be by business decisions, such as Microsoft’s price rises. It’s on the developers to make good and restore the faith and trust in communities. Sometimes developers never regain these, and this can lead to shutdowns or boycotts. Creative Assembly is finally going in the right direction; let’s just hope it’s not too late.

