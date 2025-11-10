Nintendo Black Friday Sale Cuts Switch Game Prices by Up to 50%

Nintendo has today announced its lineup of sales that will take place for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Typically, Nintendo is known for pretty much never discounting its games and hardware. Perhaps the only time of the year in which this isn’t true, though, is in the push toward the holidays. Thankfully, for those looking to snatch some Nintendo titles for less than normal, a slate of new sales have now arrived.

Beginning today and lasting through November 29th, Nintendo’s array of Black Friday deals have begun at various retailers. Sadly, for those in the market for a Nintendo Switch 2, the latest console from Nintendo hasn’t seen a discount of any sort. What has received price cuts, however, are some of the biggest and best Switch games that have been released on the platform throughout its life cycle. These games have specifically had their typical retail prices cut by either $20 or $30, which brings them to either $40 or $30. While this might not make these games “cheap”, it’s again worth stressing that deals like this for Nintendo games rarely happen, so this is a better offer than you might think.

Here’s a breakdown of every Nintendo game that has been discounted for Black Friday:

On Sale for $40

Princess Peach: Showtime

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

On Sale for $30

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo Switch Sports

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Splatoon 3

Beyond these games getting discounted, Nintendo has announced that it will be cutting amiibo prices a bit, too. Amiibo that belong to the Street Fighter 6 and The Legend of Zelda Sages series have each been discounted by $10 apiece. This sale helps to offset the price increase that amiibo saw earlier in 2025 as a result of tariffs.

Lastly, for those in the market for a new MicroSD Express card, a deal will be going into effect for these soon. On November 30th, retailers will cut the price of Samsung’s MicroSD Express cards by $20. These cards can be used to expand storage space on the Nintendo Switch 2 console and normally go for anywhere between $60 and $100+, depending on the size. So if you’d like to increase your own storage on Switch 2, this deal is one you’ll want to remember when it goes live in the coming weeks.

