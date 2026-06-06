Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Less Than $1 on eShop for Limited Time

There are four Nintendo Switch games that have been discounted to less than $1 on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time. More specifically, the four deals are live on the digital Nintendo Switch store until June 10. After that, the 84% discounts that make the eShop deals possible will expire, and each Nintendo Switch game will revert to its normal price point. Meanwhile, there are no Nintendo Switch 2 versions of any of the games, but all are playable on the current Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

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Of course, the $1 Nintendo Switch games in question are not the latest nor greatest Nintendo Switch games, because these games are nowhere near available for $1 on the Nintendo eShop. That said, two of the four Switch games are exclusive games. One of the four Nintendo Switch games in question is Lost Chicko, a 2D adventure game released by developer 909Games and publisher Weakfish Studios in 2022. Also from this same pair are the 2023 2D platformer Yello Adventures and the 2023 isometric action game Sentry Paragon. Lastly, from Light Ape Games, there is another 2D adventure game, Enduring Mountain. For those who are curious, the two exclusive Nintendo Switch games here are Lost Chicko and Enduring Mountain.

New Nintendo eShop Policy?

Unfortunately, due to the lack of user reviews on the Nintendo eShop and the lack of Metacritic information, we have no insight into the quality of the games. They are clearly smaller-budget titles, hence the price point. To this end, they may be of interest for those who are on the tightest of budgets, which is many in the current economy.

As you would expect, the four Nintendo Switch games have never been cheaper than this. Previously, Nintendo had a policy on the Nintendo eShop that didn’t allow Nintendo Switch games over $2 to be discounted to less than $2. It is unclear if this policy has changed or if there is some type of error or loophole being utilized. Whatever the case, these are the only Nintendo Switch games on the eShop discounted to less than $1.99, let alone less than $1. The fact that these are the only games, and they all come from one publisher, suggests there isn’t a new policy change to the digital storefront, but something else going on.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.