The Best Nintendo Switch RPGs Are Now Just $6 on the eShop

The best RPGs on the Nintendo Switch are roughly $6 right now on the Nintendo eShop. This deal, in particular, includes two RPGs that rank among the greatest games ever made. Of course, these deals are only available for a limited time, with both set to expire later this month. Meanwhile, they are both exclusive to the Nintendo eShop, but physical collectors can rest easy because neither game is available physically on the Nintendo Switch. Neither also has a native Switch 2 version, but both are playable on the console via backward compatibility.

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Of course, there is a debate about what is the best RPG on the Nintendo Switch, with a few possible candidates, including: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Persona 5 Royal, and Dark Souls. There’s no denying that two classics, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the original Final Fantasy VII, are also in this conversation. Those who have never experienced these two classics can remedy this and right the wrong, and only pay $6 to do so. The former is $5.99 until May 11, while the latter is $6.39 until May 7.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

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Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a Star Wars RPG released in 2003 by BioWare and LucasArts to a 94 on Metacritic. It is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time, one of the best games of all time across any genre, and the best Star Wars game ever released.

For those curious, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic takes about 30 to 50 hours. As a result, at $6 this is about 5 to 8 hours of content per dollar.

Final Fantasy VII

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Final Fantasy VII was released in 1997 by Square for the PS1 and the PS1 only, earning a 92 on Metacritic in the process. Like the game above it, it is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time, one of the best games across any genre, and the best Final Fantasy game.

Final Fantasy VII is about as long as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, taking about 35 to 50 hours. However, it goes well beyond the Star Wars game for completionists, taking about 80 hours if played this way.

In the case of the latter, Final Fantasy VII, the Square Enix game has never been cheaper than this on the Nintendo eShop, making this a great time, as any, to pick it up.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.