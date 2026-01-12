Classic Wii Game Now Completely Free to PS Plus Subscribers

A classic game from the Nintendo Wii catalog is now free for everyone who is subscribed to PlayStation Plus to download. Within recent days, Sony pushed out its lineup of new free games to PS Plus members that will be available throughout the month of January 2026. This month’s slate is notably headlined by a pretty major title from Electronic Arts that happens to be saving users about $70. For those who may not be interested in this EA title, though, a throwback Wii game that hit the scene 16 years ago also happens to be up for grabs at no cost.

First released in 2010, the popular platformer Epic Mickey has now made its way onto PlayStation Plus. Specifically, the version of the game that’s being given out is that of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, which is a remake that arrived in 2024. While the original game was only available on Wii, developer Purple Lamp ended up remaking Epic Mickey for new platforms that did away with the motion controls of the original. This means that Rebrushed was the first time that Epic Mickey had ever come to PlayStation hardware for PS5 and PS4. Now, PlayStation users can give Epic Mickey a look for themselves without having to spend any money thanks to PS Plus.

“Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer,” says the game’s description. “This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.”

Since the release of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed in 2024, nothing else has happened to the series just yet. The original game ended up receiving a sequel in 2012 called Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, but it’s not yet known if this follow-up will also be getting a remake of its own. Perhaps with Epic Mickey: Rebrushed now available through PlayStation Plus, it will prompt renewed interest in the Disney platformer franchise. Whether or not this will lead to another remake or potentially a new installment to come about remains to be seen, but at least Epic Mickey: Rebrushed can now be accessed more easily than ever.

