PC Game Inspired by 2003 Xbox Classic Free on Steam for 24 Hours

A PC game inspired heavily by a 2003 Xbox classic game is currently free on Steam for roughly the next 24 hours, with the deal set to expire on November 11. Those on Steam Deck interested in securing a free PC game can do so, but it is unclear if the PC game runs on Steam Deck, let alone runs well on the Valve handheld. We do not know either of these things because Steam Deck compatibility is listed by Valve as “Unknown.”

The free Steam game in question is called Will Glow the Wisp, a smaller and more humble experience specifically inspired by the likes of Geometry Wars, as well as Super Meat Boy. The former series, which scratches a very specific itch for many, has been dormant since 2016. To this end, those looking to scratch this itch can do so for free right now.

About the Game

Will Glow the Wisp is about navigating through various psychedelic mazes while listening to chill electronic beats. And that’s about it. There is no story or anything like this. This is a pure gameplay experience from a genre of game largely dead. There are leaderboards to keep you chasing the perfect run, though.

According to Steam user reviews, this new free game is not the most robust experience nor the most polished; however, it’s a solid time for those who like this genre of games. To this end, it has an 84% approval rating on Steam. Now, you may think that it being free on Steam inflates this percentage, but the contrary is actually true. A game being free means it lowers the barrier to entry. When you buy a game, you have to be very interested in it, which lowers the chance of you bouncing off it. To this end, when we see games added to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, their user review scores on the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store, respectively, lower.

“Fun game with minimal presentation. Easy 100% achievements in an hour,” reads one of the top user reviews. Another user review adds:”Really fun and enjoyable. It’s simple, smooth, and entertaining, with great gameplay and good vibes all around.”

If this new free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is it’s not the only one. In fact, a free PC game from a popular Xbox series was also just recently released.

