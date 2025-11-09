New $30 Game Gets Almost 100% Score From Over 30,000 User Reviews

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly game with almost overwhelmingly positive gamer feedback, you’re in luck. These days, a good AAA game could run you around $70-$80, depending on the system, and the prices skyrocket if you grab deluxe editions and special pre-order releases. These certainly have their place in the market, but not every gamer can shell out nearly a hundred bucks to get their hands on the next big thing in gaming. Fortunately, budget-conscious gamers have an option, thanks to a new title released in October 2025.

AdHoc Studio’s $30 Dispatch is one of the highest-rated games on Steam, and it’s also available on PlayStation 5. The game was released on Steam and the PS5 on October 22, 2025, and has already garnered tens of thousands of overwhelmingly positive reviews. That’s impressive for several reasons, the least of which is the fact that it’s a workplace comedy, not a typical FPS or similar big-budget AAA title. This is a game where choices matter, and it’s the player’s job to dispatch heroes to various parts of the city while balancing office politics, relationships, and the main character’s quest to become a hero.

Dispatch Easily Earned Its High Rating

Image courtesy of AdHoc Studio

AdHoc Studio was founded in 2018, and Dispatch is its first release, which makes its undeniable success a massive win for the fledgling company. Unsurprisingly, the studio is already hard at work developing The Wolf Among Us 2, which is another brilliant episodic adventure game. The people who founded AdHoc came straight out of Telltale Games, which has put out some of the best titles in the genre, and Dispatch is the evolution of that format. As of writing, the first six episodes are available, and they’re well worth your time.

📷 Dispatch is OUT NOW on Steam and PS5!



Clock in and manage your team of ex-villains in our superhero workplace comedy where choices matter.https://t.co/W8XhqA3liD — AdHoc Studio – Dispatch OUT NOW! (@theAdHocStudio) October 22, 2025

In ComicBook’s review of Episodes 1 and 2, Michael Levi gave the game a 4.5/5, which is high praise indeed. Players are treated to beautifully animated graphics that are as engrossing as they are entertaining, and the storyline is excellent, ensuring players keep coming back when episodes arrive. In some of the positive reviews, players have applauded Dispatch for being fun, unique, and having high replay value. Many have gone back in to make different dialogue choices, which drive the story in dynamic and exciting ways. It’s easy to see why Dispatch has been so successful, as it truly elevates the genre.

Within ten days of Dispatch’s release, it sold an impressive one million units across platforms, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. This is a game that not only understands the episodic adventure game genre, but it also proves that the format has room to grow. Indeed, it’s unlikely that the formerly defunct Telltale Games’ future titles won’t take the lessons learned from Dispatch and incorporate them into whatever it releases in the future. With AdHoc Studio already working on a sequel to the mega-hit, The Wolf Among Us, it’s a fair bet that more amazing things will come from the success of Dispatch.

