Pokemon Legends: Z-A Gets Rare Sale on Switch 2

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been hit with a sizable sale this week on Nintendo Switch 2. Since launching this past year, there haven’t been very many discounts that have come about for the latest Pokemon game. This has been particularly true of the version for Switch 2, which has generally continued to retail for its normal $70 price point both digitally and physically. Fortunately, for those who have held off on picking up Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a new promotion has cut the game’s price by a good margin.

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Available now on Amazon as part of the retailer’s Prime Day sales, the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Pokemon Legends: Z-A has had its price slashed down to $44.99. This represents a discount of roughly $25, or 36% off its normal value. Strangely, a similar deal hasn’t been applied to the version of the game for the original Nintendo Switch, which means that this is an offer only Switch 2 owners can take advantage of.

Historically, this is one of the best deals for Pokemon Legends: Z-A that has come about since its release. The only sale that has been better than this one transpired last month and brought the game down to a price of $34.99. However, this sale is one that lasted a very brief period of time, which means that many weren’t able to snag Pokemon Legends: Z-A at this value for themselves.

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It’s worth stressing that this current offer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A won’t be lasting much longer itself. Since it’s part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, it should only be up for grabs at this cost until tomorrow, June 26th. In addition, this is a Lightning Deal on the marketplace, which means that it will only last until Amazon sells a certain number of units. Fortunately, at the time of this writing, only 17% of the available units have been claimed, which makes it unlikely that stock will run dry any time soon.

Given Nintendo’s history of rarely discounting its own first-party games, there’s a good chance that this will be the best sale seen for Pokemon Legends: Z-A in the months ahead. While there will surely be more discounts for the game in the future, there’s no guarantee that they’ll end up being better than this one. As a result, if you’ve been wanting to buy Pokemon Legends: Z-A, this is certainly the time to pull the trigger.

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