Popular PS5 Game Made Just $1 on PlayStation Store

A popular PS5 game has just been discounted to $1 on the PlayStation Store until June 11, courtesy of an 80% discount. Consquently, the PS5 game has never been cheaper than this on the PS Store, and the same deal is also available for PS4 users because the game in question is also a PS4 game, despite releasing in 2023, three years into the PS5 generation. Meanwhile, those on PS5 Pro will find the PS5 game does not come with any enhancements for the premium, luxury Sony console.

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For the next five days, all PS5, PS5 Pro, and PS4 users can grab Mob Entertainment’s popular horror game, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, for just $0.99. For those who do not know, this is one of the most popular horror games of the PS5 generation, as evidenced by its over 41,000 user reviews on the PS Store in three years. And 74 percent of these user reviews award the game a perfect 5/5, while 84% give it four stars or better. As a result, the PS5 horror game has a 4.42 out of 5 stars rating. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 88.

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1st Game in a 5-Game PS5 Series

Poppy Playtime was so popular when it released that it immediately got a sequel, then another, then another, and another. To this end, there are five Poppy Playtime games on the PlayStation Store, with the latest releasing just last month.

For those completely unfamiliar with the game and series, it is a horror game with some puzzle elements where you must survive vengeful toys waiting for you in an abandoned toy factory. The goal is not to get caught. As the first game in the series, made on the smallest budget, it is more budget compared to subsequent games in the series, but it’s also the one that started it all, making it perhaps the most noteworthy.

The horror game is only about one hour long, which isn’t enough for many to justify a full game purchase, but an hour of content for $1 is still a great deal, especially for a horror game, which tend to be on the short side. Meanwhile, other games in the series are also on sale, including the brand-new entry. However, they are not as cheap as the first game. And for those wondering, buying it is currently the only way to play the first game, as it is not available via any tier of PS Plus.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, join the PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.