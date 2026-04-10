New Uncharted From Naughty Dog Reportedly in the Works After 10-Year Wait

A new Uncharted game is reportedly in the works at Naughty Dog after a 10-year wait, though, right now, there isn’t clarity on whether this new Uncharted project is Uncharted 5 or something else, like a remake of the first game, a spin-off, or something entirely left field. The report is unfortunately scarce on salient details, but it claims the series is finally coming off ice and that this project is in the works alongside the studio’s new IP, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is expected to release in 2027 at the earliest.

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It has been 10 calendar years since the release of the last proper Uncharted game, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which was released by Naughty Dog and PlayStation in 2016. And as you may know, it is 2016’s highest-rated game, and it sold very well. Despite Naughty Dog at the time saying it was done with the series, at least for a time, many assumed the aforementioned combo would have the developer and PlayStation back at the well sooner rather than later. This has not happened, though. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog hasn’t released a new game since 2020, so not only has the series been on hiatus for a while, but the studio as well. There was Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in 2017, but this standalone expansion was not a proper mainline installment, and it showed in its reception, which wasn’t nearly as positive. Since then, there was Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in 2022, but this is just a re-release collection. Fans of the series want more, and they are apparently getting just that.

New Uncharted Report

The new report comes from a new source on the scene, Alir, who has gained the attention of some after some recent accurate leaks. According to the alleged insider, Naughty Dog is currently a two-project studio, not a one-project studio. And this second project is an Uncharted game. This is all that is divulged, though. There are no details on what the project is, when it will be revealed, or when it will be released. In fact, it is worth mentioning that this may not even be a PS5 game, but a PS6 game.

Recently, a director at Naughty Dog seemingly teased a new Uncharted game, so this report may seem obvious in hindsight. However, this report was actually shared before this tease, and has come into attention in light of this new tease.

All of that said, remember to take this new report with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.