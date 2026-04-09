Two PC Games Free on Steam for Limited Time

Two PC games are now 100% free on Steam for a limited time. One of these PC games is from 2024, the other from 2019, and the circumstances for the pair of titles being made free could not be any different. The one PC game has been made free to coincide with its sequel being announced, and the other PC game is only free until its delisting from the Valve storefront; after this, it will be completely unavailable. What both games do have in common, other than being free, is that they are playable on Steam Deck, but not Verified on Steam Deck.

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One of these two new free PC games is Graveyard Keeper, a 2019 release from Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild that is free on Steam until April 13 to celebrate today’s announcement of its sequel. Meanwhile, the other new free Steam game is Burning Skies Arcade, a 2024 release, which is free until April 27, which is when it will be delisted, and all options to obtain the game will be gone.

Graveyard Keeper

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Graveyard Keeper is a management sim game that, according to Steam user reviews, is pretty good. To date, the game has 16,851 user reviews, a large number of reviews for a smaller indie game. And 84% of these reviews are positive, which means the game has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the platform.

In the game, you build and manage a cemetery. This includes gathering resources for it, crafting materials, and making various ethical and moral decisions as you try to take your medieval cemetery and turn it into a profitable business. The game, for those wondering, is about 50 to 70 hours long.

Burning Skies Arcade

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Burning Skies Arcade is a simpler and free version of Burning Skies, an upcoming 2026 release. And according to Steam user reviews, it is pretty good. Currently, it has a 83% approval rating across 55 user reviews, enough to net it the aforementioned “Very Positive” rating.

As for the game itself, it is an old-school-style action arcade shoot ’em up where you must free a besieged city by taking to the skies. Unlike Graveyard Keeper, though, don’t expect hours and hours of content, but rather anticipate sinking a max of a couple of hours into this one if the retro gameplay resonates.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.