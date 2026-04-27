One of the Best Ubisoft RPGs Get Price Cut to Just $3

One of the best Ubisoft RPGs just got a price cut to $3, courtesy of GameStop. Ubisoft is primarily known for its open-world action games, so the title of best Ubisoft RPG isn’t the most incredible title to hold, as there aren’t many claimants to this title. There are the Assassin’s Creed RPGs — Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, and Shadows — some of which make the claim for best Ubisoft RPG. None of these games are avaialble for $3 right now, though, but another Ubisoft RPG is.

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Back in 2014, one of the best RPGs of the 2010s was released, courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment and Ubisoft. This game is South Park: The Stick of Truth. You can’t find this game on GameStop for less than $10, though, and that’s the Xbox 360 version. Three years later, in 2017, a sequel was made by Ubisoft internally called South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which wasn’t quite as acclaimed or good, but still earned an 84 on Metacritic and sold millions of copies. This game is available on GameStop for just $3, at least for Xbox users.

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One of 2017’s Best RPGs

As noted, South Park: The Stick of Truth is a direct sequel to 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth, but it has a standalone story that does not require playing the first game. And it is basically a whole season of the show, with turn-based combat added, as well as some light exploration. And it’s not just one of Ubisoft’s best RPGs to date, but one of the best RPGs of 2017, as evidenced by its nomination for as much at The Game Awards that year. It did not win the category, though, which went to Persona 5, one of the best RPGs of all time.

It is unclear if GameStop is going to offer the Xbox version of the game at $3 permanently or if this is a limited-time offer. What we do know is it’s only for this version, and it’s for a brand-new, sealed copy. This is not one of GameStop’s pre-owned deals.

Those who decide to check out the South Park game via this deal should expect a runtime of about 18 to 30 hours. The bottom of this range represents a mainline playthrough, while the top end represents a completionist playthrough.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.