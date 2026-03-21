5 Best Ubisoft Games That Aren’t Assassin’s Creed

Ubisoft, for all its flaws, has, over the years, released some truly terrific games. It is by no mere fluke that the studio rose to meteoric heights in the late 2000s, early 2010s, its game design dictating the style of open-world game we enjoyed for nearly a decade before the likes of Breath of the Wild showcased it could be done differently. No matter how you feel about the studio, its handling of IP, and its many cancellations, Ubisoft can be extremely good at making games when it wants to be, and its back catalogue of titles is undeniable proof of that.

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That being said, trying to find a collection of the greatest Ubisoft games without scrolling through practically all of the best Assassin’s Creed titles can be a little tricky. Fortunately, I have little interest in the time period-hopping escapades of assassins and templars, as much as some of its entries have delighted me. I’m more interested in Ubisoft’s other attempts at starting franchises, delivering something unexpected, or simply trying something new. These games, as un-Assassin’s Creed as they may be, are well worth playing, especially for those who have fallen in love with Ubisoft’s comforting brand of open-world fluff.

5. Beyond Good & Evil

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

I have the vaguest memory of playing Beyond Good & Evil as a child and barely understanding what was going on. Even then, despite my, at the time, relative lack of experience with video games, I knew it was something special. Beyond Good & Evil is one of those rare early 2000s games that has aged remarkably well, a title so full of creativity, passion, and care that it is hard not to instantly fall in love with it. It truly baffles me that Ubisoft did nothing with the game after it released, despite its positive critical reception and the immense potential its fascinating world held for further exploration. Sure, it is technically getting a sequel, but that remains one of the many games trapped in development hell, and I’d be surprised if we see anything of it anytime soon.

Having since played and adored Beyond Good & Evil in my adult life, I can firmly state that Ubisoft created a truly exceptional game that feels so unbelievably of its era (in the best possible sense) that it remains a joy to revisit today. Thanks to its relatively good and recent remaster, Beyond Good & Evil is still accessible today. I’m grateful such a bizarre, unique, and exceptionally good game has been preserved and that Ubisoft still holds at least a little affinity for it (it has remained unscathed amidst the many project cancellations at the studio). If you have somehow missed Beyond Good & Evil but are curious to explore Ubisoft’s history and see what made it the legendary developer it is today, do yourself a favor and give this gem a try.

4. Watch Dogs 2

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

I appreciate that there isn’t a huge outpouring of love for Ubisoft’s ill-fated Watch Dogs series, especially as the games that bookened its short-lived run weren’t exactly praiseworthy experiences. However, for all its faults, Watch Dogs 2 got a lot right, some of which its competitors at the time were simply not doing. Despite being filled with plenty of Ubisoft-isms, Watch Dogs 2 actually has a remarkably dynamic and reactive world, one full of emergent events such as civilians getting into unprompted fights, gang warfare, and police chases. It was a true sandbox, one filled with potential that you could exploit if you were smart enough.

Watch Dogs 2’s colorful world, smart approach to stealth, improved hacking mechanics, and occasionally clever writing made for a game that, while certainly far from perfect, remains a true joy to play even today. It was the perfect proof of concept, a showcase of what this series had to offer and the little bit of work it needed to be truly special. It is a shame that Watch Dogs is allegedly dead, unlikely to ever get another entry after numerous commercial and critical failures. Ubisoft really tried something here, especially with Watch Dogs 2, and I hope, one day, it feels inspired to return to it and try once more.

3. Immortals Fenyx Rising

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

I remember when Immortals Fenyx Rising was called Gods & Monsters. It was announced while Breath of the Wild was still a hot topic and was positioned to serve as Ubisoft’s spin on Nintendo’s masterpiece. Many of us, myself somewhat included, assumed it would bungle the attempt and deliver something soulless in an attempt to cash in on the hype. However, that was absolutely not the case, and what Ubisoft Quebec managed to create was a genuinely beautiful spin on the BOTW formula, utilizing its passion for Greek mythology it had garnered while producing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Immortals Fenyx Rising has its flaws, sure, but its approach to open-world design was pretty impressive, especially for Ubisoft at the time. Its relative lack of handholding, focus on player-guided exploration, and charming visual style felt like a breath of fresh air for the studio. It was a much-needed transformation, and its clever quest design, quirky characters, stunning world, and phenomenal arcadey combat remain highlights to this very day. The fact that we will never get the promised sequel is a travesty, as there was so much potential for this to become Ubisoft’s next big franchise. I love Immortals Fenyx Rising and everything it brought to the table, and I highly recommend anyone who skipped it merely because it was made by Ubisoft should give it a go.

2. Far Cry 5

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Everyone has their favorite Far Cry game (although, let’s be honest, most people’s is 3), but I firmly believe that the fifth game in the series isn’t just the best one, but also one of Ubisoft’s greatest games. Perhaps this is somewhat of a hot take, but Far Cry 5, in my opinion, is a truly misunderstood game. I found it to be a profoundly incredible experience from its intense opening to its haunting final moments, in large part thanks to its expertly told story. The episodic approach to its narrative ensures its individual villains shine while allowing for an immensely rewarding payoff with its phenomenal twist ending that is set up perfectly through both the main questline and environmental details (pay close attention to the ridiculously good soundtrack for hints of what’s to come).

The gunplay is truly best-in-class, the sandbox is relentlessly fun, the companion mechanic adds to the chaos of it all, and the open-world is as beautiful as it is rich in detail. Sure, it can feel a bit overwhelming at times, and not every side quest is worth doing. However, even at its worst, Far Cry 5 encapsulates the best aspects of the series while being devoid of the open-world pitfalls of the earlier entries and the dull narrative beats of its predecessor. I absolutely adore Far Cry 5, and I suspect we’re unlikely to get a game as good as it in the series for quite some time.

1. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

I am not the biggest fan of multiplayer games, but even I can recognize the brilliance of Rainbow Six Siege. There isn’t a game quite like it on the market; its staunch approach to tactical first-person shooter combat, coupled with its typically well-balanced hero shooter mechanics make it an utterly unique multiplayer experience that genuinely calls for co-operative play in a way no other game on the market truly does. Every match is unbelievably intense, the stakes are endlessly high, and the sandbox, destructible nature of each map ensures that the most adaptable and strategic players will come out on top, no matter how sweaty you get.

Rainbow Six Siege has undergone quite the transformation since its disappointing launch, and Ubisoft has to be commended for that. Its multiple game modes over the years have kept things fresh, its crossovers are usually very well done, and its new operators always ensure there’s a reason to return. Now that a portion of it is completely free, Rainbow Six Siege is more accessible than ever, which is great for those, like me, who were initially put off by its high skill ceiling. Ubisoft may have messed up quite a bit, but one game that it rarely fails is Rainbow Six Siege, unless, of course, you’re talking about its weird extraction shooter spin-off, but the less said about that, the better.

What is your favorite non-Assassin’s Creed Ubisoft game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!