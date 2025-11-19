Classic Xbox 360 Shooter Series Now Only $3 Per Game in New Sale

A classic shooter franchise that’s most often associated with the Xbox 360 has seen each entry discounted to only $3 thanks to a new sale. November is, without question, the best month of the year to buy video games, whether it be digitally or physically, thanks to a number of deals that kick in around Black Friday. And while most of the discounts that gamers are usually focused on are for newer titles, one storefront has cut the prices of some of its older games, which has seen one Xbox 360 franchise now going for far cheaper than normal.

Over on the Microsoft Store, a new promo has gone into effect which has slashed the price of Capcom’s Lost Planet series by 85%. Originally released in 2006, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition went on to be an early success for the Xbox 360 and helped establish a new IP for Capcom. It was followed by Lost Planet 2 in 2010 and Lost Planet 3 in 2013. Since that time, Capcom has had the series on ice, but the original trio of games remain readily accessible thanks to being forward compatible on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

For those looking to revisit the Lost Planet franchise, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, Lost Planet 2, and Lost Planet 3 can now be purchased for only $2.99 apiece. Normally, these games all retail for $20 each, which means that this discount is a pretty substantial one. As for when this sale will end, it’s set to continue until two weeks from now on December 3rd, at which point they’ll all return to their standard prices.

Is This Xbox 360 Series Worth Playing?

If you’re wondering if you should play the Lost Planet series in 2025, I tend to think that they’re very much worth checking out. The first Lost Planet game, in particular, is quite unique and features some great worldbuilding and action setpieces. While it definitely feels its age in some regards, it’s still a game that I have a lot of fondness for and think more people should give a look.

Lost Planet 2 and Lost Planet 3, however, might be a bit more divisive. Despite being arguably the best game in the entire trilogy, Lost Planet 2 is much more co-op-centric, which means that it might be difficult to play alone. Lost Planet 3 is then considered the worst game of the bunch, but it still has some redeeming qualities even if it is more repetitive.

If these Xbox 360 games don’t entice you, though, there are plenty of other gems from yesteryear that are currently on sale on the Microsoft Store. The original LEGO Batman is only $5 right now, while Fallout: New Vegas is also $5. Dragon Age: Origins is then a mere $1.49 and is joined by Fable 3 seeing its price cut to $6.59.

