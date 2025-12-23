One of the Best Action Games of the Last Decade Now Just $5

With the holiday season upon us, many gamers are no doubt hoping to be gifted consoles, accessories, and of course, new games. But if you don’t want to leave things to chance, there are plenty of great sales this time of year. For PC gamers, the Steam Winter Sale offers deep discounts on new and classic games, with many titles 90% off or more. And this year, that includes one of the best action games in recent years, Nioh: Complete Edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This 2017 Souls-like action RPG from Koei Tecmo lets players step into the role of a ninja in a gritty, dark fantasy world. You will battle your way across Japan, taking on supernaturally powerful Yoki in the process. And from now until January 5th, you can get Nioh: Complete Edition on Steam for just $4.99.

Is Nioh Still Worth Playing in 2025?

Image courtesy of Koei Temco

When it released back in February 2017, Nioh scored a solid 88 Metacritic rating. And to this day, the Complete Edition maintains a Very Positive rating from players on Steam. Nioh has been praised for its challenging melee combat and engaging gameplay, offering the kind of difficulty many Souls-like fans crave. In fact, many gamers say its one of the best action RPGs that has come out in recent years, alongside the likes of Elden Ring. That said, some players say the world and story are less well-developed than other entries in the genre.

The Complete Edition delivers the original base game along with all 3 of its story DLC: Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed’s End. This version of the game typically costs $49.99 on Steam, but at 90% off, you can grab it for just $5. That’s a pretty solid savings, so if you’re a fan of dark fantasy games with in-depth battle mechanics, it’s likely worth picking up while it’s on sale for 90% off on Steam. And if you enjoy it enough to want more, the sequel, Nioh 2, is also discounted at 60% off until January 5th.

Other PC Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Image courtesy of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco

Already own Nioh: Complete Edition or looking for more PC game deals to take advantage of this winter? Here are a few other current video game discounts you might be interested in.

These are just a few of the great discounts available during this year’s Steam Winter Sale, which runs until January 5th. And be sure to keep an eye on the Epic Game Store as well, which is offering up even more free games than usual this holiday season.

Which discounted PC games are you adding to your library this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!