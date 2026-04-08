Animal Crossing Needs This Simple Change to Reach Peak Cozy

When it comes to cozy, Animal Crossing is Nintendo’s premier series. Players log in to relax, decorate, talk to villagers, and slowly shape a world that feels uniquely their own. Even as it evolves with new features and mechanics, it thrives on simplicity, routine, and charm, offering a break from the intensity of most modern games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons feels so close to being the perfect cozy game, and I know exactly what change it needs to make to get there.

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And it has already shown that it is possible. Cozy games are synonymous with the farming sim genre, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already made the first steps toward becoming a farm simulator. The 2.0 update for the Nintendo Switch game introduced the ability to grow, buy, and sell produce. Even with its simple mechanics, farming was a huge hit among fans, and Nintendo should lean into this more. The next Animal Crossing on the Nintendo Switch 2 should become a farm simulator that offers what fans love about the series.

Turning Animal Crossing Into a True Farm Life Experience

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Nintendo has a lot to gain from turning Animal Crossing into a full farming simulator. Stardew Valley almost single-handedly revived the genre, and we’ve seen clone after clone come after it. But leaning into a full farm sim would not mean losing what makes Animal Crossing special. Instead, it would enhance it and make it its own thing. Imagine having a dedicated farm that grows alongside your village, with seasonal crops, upgrades, and long-term goals tied to your progress. This could all be done with the real-time nature of Animal Crossing as well, something few farm sims do.

I have already lost countless hours to Animal Crossing: New Leaf and New Horizons, and this was before farming was added. The amount of time I would spend planning crop layouts with enhanced tools and mechanics would be untold. I already spend too much time deciding where to place a bench. Give me irrigation systems, and I might never log off again. The potential for creativity and personalization would fit perfectly within the series.

What’s more, farming systems could also tie into the existing economy. Selling produce, crafting goods, and trading with villagers would add depth to daily activities if Nintendo expanded what is already there. It would give players more ways to engage with the world while still maintaining the relaxed pace that defines the series. Transforming Animal Crossing into a dedicated farm sim that still offers what fans love about the series would bring in so many other players that already enjoy the cozy genre, and the Nintendo Switch 2’s features are the best platform for this change.

Farm and City as Two Separate Spaces

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An Animal Crossing with dedicated farming mechanics would need to structure the game with this in mind. Having two areas, one specifically for the player’s farm and then another area that would act as the city, would offer the best experience. Instead of focusing entirely on a single island, players could manage both a farm and a nearby town. This would create a natural balance between peaceful farming, the cozy genre is known for, and the social interaction that makes the series what it is.

This structure could also provide a new way to handle one of the series’ most iconic elements. Paying off debt. Tom Nook has always been a central figure, and tying farm profits into that system would make it feel more organic. Players could start off with a smaller plot and watch as it grows in size by paying off small amounts and upgrading it. I would happily grind crops if it meant finally feeling like I earned my way out of debt instead of just selling seashells for days because the progress would feel natural and intertwined with the economy.

More importantly, this dual structure would give villagers a larger role. A city full of characters with their own routines, shops, and personalities would make interactions feel more dynamic. It would expand the social side of the game while giving players more reasons to explore. I like the idea of finishing a long day of farming and then heading into town to see what everyone is up to. It feels like the kind of loop that would keep the game fresh. It also creates a stronger sense of progression, as both areas grow and change over time.

Animal Crossing and Farming Feels Like the Natural Next Step

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Animal Crossing has always been about creating a space that feels like home. By incorporating deeper farming systems and expanding the ways players interact with the world, it could achieve a new level of comfort and engagement. The foundation is already in place; it just needs to be further developed. I truly believe this is the direction the series should take. It builds on what already works while introducing systems that players clearly enjoy. If Nintendo embraces this idea, the next Animal Crossing could become the ultimate cozy experience.

And the beauty of Animal Crossing is that each game has its own identity. Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes players to a tropical island they can call their own, something no other game has done before. So if the next game in the series gives players their home farm, this doesn’t mean the series is now locked into being a farming simulator. The game that comes after that can either continue the theme or come up with something new. Nintendo has shown it has no end of creativity when it comes to many of its series, Animal Crossing especially.

The cozy genre comes in all shapes and sizes, but there is no denying how much farming sims make it up. We’ve seen so many developers put their spin on the aesthetic, with many of them being successful. Nintendo does not have a true farming sim game or series, but Animal Crossing easily makes the most sense to fill this void. It is a complementary add-on to the series that would satisfy existing fans and bring in new ones. I’ve always struggled to stay committed to farming sims, even Stardew Valley, but if Animal Crossing fully embraces this idea, I just know that I’ll be hooked.

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