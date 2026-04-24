2026 Is Definitely Capcom’s Year

2026 is already shaping up to be one of the best years for Capcom in recent memory, with their massive hot streak looking to continue into the foreseeable future. The game publisher has long been home to plenty of the industry’s biggest hits, with enduring franchises like Mega Man, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter keeping the company thriving for decades. Even compared to previous years, though, 2025 was a particularly exciting period for the company, thanks to new games like Monster Hunter Wild and remasters like Onimusha 2. Critics and fans alike embraced this run with open arms, with Capcom games earning an average score of 83/100 in 2025.

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This actually places them only behind Gamirror Games and Square Enix in terms of positive reviews among the industry’s biggest names, a sign of just how strong the past year has been for the developer. Things are looking even brighter for the company in 2026, though, with continuing franchises and new properties helping lay the groundwork for a historically great year. Two of those releases have already come out and are already being talked about as potential Game of the Year contenders, both in terms of critical appraisal and commercial success. Only a third of the way through the year, Capcom is already delivering on an all-timer of a year.

Capcom’s First Four Months Of 2026 Have Been Amazing

Two major releases from Capcom have already cemented 2026 as one of their best in recent memory, with plenty of time to go to help make it a truly historic period for the developer. Whenever a game earns rave reviews and sells well, the publisher can take a bit of a victory lap at the end of the year. Four months into 2026, Capcom has already had reasons to throw itself two of those kinds of celebrations.

Even beyond the lingering success of 2025, two of Capcom’s biggest new games have also been some of their most successful recent games. Resident Evil Requiem was a major hit when it landed at the end of February. Earning rave reviews from critics, Requiem also serves as a fitting way to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary, blending gameplay styles and building off the good vibes of the recent remakes. Resident Evil Requiem has become one of the best-selling games of the series and has earned some stellar reviews.

The benefit of history and the brand recognition likely helped bolster that game to best-seller status. Still, Pragmata didn’t have that advantage and, nevertheless, has been doing just as well. The original sci-fi action game debuted to amazing reviews and very solid sales, proving that the publisher still has the ability to launch a new IP while supporting the ones they’ve already established as hits. Both games are also coming on the heels of Capcom’s best-selling game ever, Monster Hunter World – which is expected to get fresh content in 2026 with some DLC drops intended to keep players invested. This highlights just how good the company has been in recent months.

Capcom Still Has Plenty Left In The Tank For 2026

Those releases would be more than enough to make this a banner year for Capcom, but the hits are poised to keep coming as the year progresses. The Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection will revive a cult classic series from the Nintendo DS era, while new DLC for Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil Requiem, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 are all expected to hit sometime in the next year. This reinforces some of Capcom’s biggest modern titles and should help keep those games in the conversation long after they initially debuted. Even beyond that, there’s a formal new entry in the Onimusha series with Onimusha: Way of the Sword set for later this year, on top of more experimental Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess. If those games can maintain the success that Capcom has been finding in recent months, then it should ensure that the publisher’s hot streak continues throughout 2026.

This is all on top of the persistent rumors of other Resident Evil remakes and sequels to games like Okami being in the works, which could continue to draw older gamers (and newer players) in. What makes this burst of great games all the more impressive is the way the publisher has been able to maintain a healthy balance of new titles and more familiar material, with fresh experiences intermixed with re-releases and new entries in older franchises. There’s a clear respect for what came before, but a willingness to experiment that is incredibly encouraging. It suggests that Capcom is willing to play with history while still looking to the future. They’re not being solely dictated by a single property but have diversified with a mix of old and new. Given Capcom’s success last year, it’s not surprising to see them keep up the momentum.