Dragon Quest 1 + 2 Remake Has Me More Excited Than Ever for Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined

After spending hours exploring Dragon Quest I + II HD Remake, I can’t help but feel like Square Enix has finally found the perfect balance between nostalgia and innovation. These remakes modernize the games while honoring their legacy. The refreshed visuals, orchestrated soundtrack, and thoughtful gameplay improvements breathe new life into these legendary titles without losing the charm that made them classics in the first place. With Dragon Quest VII Reimagined on the horizon, I am beyond excited to see Square Enix apply the same love and attention to this remake.

It’s one of the most ambitious entries in the franchise, with sprawling islands, intricate stories, and dozens of hours of exploration. Yet, it’s also a game notorious for its slow opening and dated pacing. Seeing how the remakes of DQ1 and DQ2 streamlined gameplay while preserving their spirit, I’m more hopeful than ever that DQ7’s reimagining will transform it from an underrated gem into one of the best RPGs of 2026.

One of the first things that stands out about Dragon Quest I + II HD Remake is how effortlessly it modernizes the presentation without losing the series’ traditional charm. While this remake opted for a painterly pixel look, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is going for a beautiful HD diorama look. While the aesthetics may be different, it brings the same vibrant, heartfelt, and adventurous energy DQ 1 + 2 HD Remake did.

The original Dragon Quest VII was a game built around discovery and emotional storytelling. Its structure of exploring isolated islands, each with its own unique narrative arc, allowed for some of the most memorable tales in the series. But those stories were often buried under muddy visuals, limited animations, and dated sound design. Modernizing those elements will bring the characters and worlds of DQ7 to life in ways fans have only imagined.

Combining this with a revamped soundtrack, the story will carry the emotional weight it should have all those years ago. Seeing a villager’s despair as their world is erased, or watching party members react with fully animated expressions, will make the game’s moral choices and emotional payoffs land even harder. After playing Square Enix’s latest Dragon Quest remakes, I am beyond pumped for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Accessibility Will Improve the Dragon Quest Experience

One of the best improvements Square Enix made with DQ 1+2 HD Remake was its accessibility. The game’s original pacing was quite slow and tedious, but the updates added features to respect players’ time. From faster battle speeds to clearly marked secrets, the remakes strike a perfect balance between nostalgia and convenience. For a game as long as Dragon Quest VII, the improvements are essential.

DQ7 is a massive game, with play times exceeding 100 hours. The opening of the game, in particular, has a reputation for being slow and uneventful. It can take several hours before players even engage in the game’s first battle. Modernizing this structure and improving the pacing here can drastically improve the beginning experience. Additionally, map markers for secrets, quick-access menus, and speed settings for combat and cutscenes can further improve the pacing.

Streamlined progression, modern UI, faster exploration options, and adjustable encounter rates could make a huge difference in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. Square could easily implement the many additions and changes in DQ 1+2 HD Remake into this project. These quality-of-life features would make the game more approachable without losing its old-school charm. This isn’t about making DQ7 easier, but making the sprawling world and narrative more enjoyable and inviting for both newcomers and longtime fans.

Dragon Quest 7’s Huge Playtime Opens the Door for New Content

The real magic of Dragon Quest VII has always been its structure. Rather than a linear story, it’s an anthology of interconnected adventures spread across dozens of islands, each with its own lore, characters, and conflicts. That format makes it perfect for expansion in a remake when considering the new story content added in Dragon Quest II HD Remake. Square Enix introduced a new map with new story sequences and bosses, something that would be perfect for the island system of DQ7.

This is what excites me most about Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. The base story is already incredible once it gets going, and I loved the new content in DQ2. Because the game is built around isolated, self-contained stories, Square Enix has the freedom to add entirely new islands without breaking the original continuity. This opens the door for so many new narratives, characters, and bosses.

I’d love to see islands that tie into other Dragon Quest games, or even some that tease the upcoming and long-awaited Dragon Quest XII. If Square handles these correctly, they could help balance the pacing by introducing rewarding early islands with new gear and abilities before getting into the meat of the story. There’s even room for experimentation through optional challenge islands, endgame bosses, or even community-driven content updates.

If Dragon Quest I + II HD Remake is the template, then Dragon Quest VII Reimagined could be the full realization, a game that combines modern design sensibilities with the timeless heart of a JRPG classic. Playing Dragon Quest I + II HD Remake reminded me why I fell in love with this series in the first place. That’s why the prospect of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined feels so exciting. It’s one of the most ambitious, emotional, and content-rich RPGs ever made, and now it has the chance to shine with the care and technology it always deserved.

