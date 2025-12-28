These 5 Classic Sports Games Were Era-Defining Masterpieces

These days, when people think of sports games, they likely picture the latest Madden NFL or one of the many NCAA titles. While all of these are exceptional and engaging games, they likely wouldn’t exist were it not for what came before. Sports games are almost as old as the video game medium itself, dating back to the 1950s. The titles that followed helped define the genre and were transformative of the entire industry, making sports-themed video games one of the biggest-selling in the world. These five titles were all essential in bringing modern sports games to the market, and they’re arranged in chronological order.

1) Pong (1972)

Image courtesy of Atari, Inc.

Pong is neither the first video game nor the first sports game, but it’s likely the most important one. The first was 1958’s Tennis for Two, which was played on an oscilloscope. It took some time, but eventually, Atari Inc.’s Pong was released in 1972, and it changed the world. Pong is similar to Tennis for Two, but refined and designed for the mass market, as not many people had oscilloscopes available. It’s an electronic ping pong game that’s arguably one of the most important titles in video game history, as it demonstrated that video games were commercially viable products, opening the world up to arcades and home console systems.

2) Electronic Quarterback (1978)

Image courtesy of Coleco

Handheld games have come a long way since the 1978 release of Electronic Quarterback, though most remember it these days as “that old football game.” In terms of graphics and gameplay, this was not comparable to what we play these days, but it holds an interesting niche in video game history. Gameplay is simplified football, using tiny lights, but it featured an ability to pass, which was new at the time. This is one of those games that almost everyone has played, especially if they grew up in the 1970s and ‘80s. While dated, it remains a beloved classic and an early example of a working, handheld sports game.

3) Pole Position (1983)

Image courtesy of Namco

Pole Position was released in arcades in 1982, and while not the first racing game, it’s one of the most important from the period. It looks ancient by today’s standards, and let’s face it, it is. Despite this, when it was released, it significantly upped the game from previous titles, such as 1976’s F-1. It featured a synthesized voice and was incredibly competitive with players lining up to try to beat one another’s score. While racing games have somewhat fallen out of fashion, falling into niche territory these days, they were vital to many an arcade’s survival well into the 2000s, and a lot of them can say thanks to the likes of Pole Position.

4) NHL ‘94 (1993)

Image courtesy of EA Sports

NHL ‘94 holds an important place in video game history, as it’s the first title to be officially licensed by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. It was the third installment in EA Sports’ NHL series and represented a significant improvement over previous entries. The game was critically acclaimed and introduced the sport to video game enthusiasts who’d never been to a hockey game or picked up a stick. Gameplay included plenty of detail about the players on the current roster, introducing mechanics common to the genre today, as well as featuring fantastic music. While ancient by today’s standards, there’s no denying NHL ‘94’s place in the annals of video game history as one of the best sports games ever made.

5) NBA Jam (1993)

Image courtesy of Midway

Before NBA Jam found its way into arcades in 1993, basketball games were kind of meh. Many were limited to one-on-one matches, and there wasn’t much interactive gameplay. NBA Jam completely changed the way these games were played, and while it features exaggerated realism, it doesn’t stray too far into cartoony territory, ensuring it remains a stellar sports game. Previous basketball games languished in the market, but this title completely redefined what sports games could be. Subsequent basketball games probably wouldn’t be as they are today were it not for NBA Jam.

