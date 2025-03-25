Dark Souls Remastered Now Has Seamless Co-Op Just Like Elden Ring

A true, seamless co-op Dark Souls experience is one many fans of the series have been wanting for a long time, and is a desire some players feel remains officially unfulfilled even by Elden Ring: Nightreign, causing players to turn to mods instead. Now, players will be able to take the seamless co-op experience out of Elden Ring and into Dark Souls Remastered, allowing you and a friend to experience the original, first Dark Souls story together without any of the game’s multiplayer restrictions. This is all thanks to a solo modder, who recently announced the mod and showed off its functionality with a brief video.

Elden Ring‘s seamless co-op mod, which recently updated with compatibility for Shadow of the Erdtree, allows players to experience the entire game together through co-operative gameplay, sharing progression and removing boundaries put in to limit player movement in FromSoft’s built-in multiplayer. The mod, which does an incredible job of changing the game without complicated installs, frequent bugs, or even violating FromSoft’s terms of service, was created by the same modder working on the seamless co-op mod for Dark Souls Remastered.

The modder, who goes by Yui and was also behind the Dark Souls 3 Seamless co-op mod, announced that they were bringing their amazing multiplayer conversion mod to Dark Souls Remastered with a video released on March 21st. The video showcases the creator playing through the mod with a friend, even fighting Sif together with no noticeable bugs, glitches, or lag.

In the description of the video, Yui simplifies the seamless co-op experience, describing their mod as one which, “Removes all multiplayer boundaries and allows for connections to persist after death. Play with friends from the tutorial to the very end of the game, with synchronized progress and no resummoning or interruptions. Invasions are optional and active by default.”

Top commenter bobthemutant expressed of the mod, “The best thing that ever happened to the Souls series was when it came to PC. The second best thing to happen to the Souls series was Yui.”

Yui and and friend “oroboro” fighting Sif

While the video doesn’t contain a definitive release date, by going to Yui’s Patreon, we can find more information about the project. In a recent post, Yui says that the mod is essentially finished and should arrive soon.

“The mod is nearing completion, and I have completed a few playthroughs with friends to make sure everything is working alright, and it seems fairly stable aside from a few bugs fixed along the way,” Yui states. “I can’t give a release window right now – but the overwhelming majority of the mod is complete and now it’s just a case of testing and adding some finishing touches.”

Whenever we get more info on this seamless co-op mod for Dark Souls Remastered and its release, we’ll let you know here on ComicBook.