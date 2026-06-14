The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Confirms Changes and Fans Are “Worried”

A new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake tease has been shared by Nintendo, which in turn has confirmed some substantial changes that have left Nintendo Switch 2 fans worried. The remake of the N64 classic was announced earlier this month at the recent Nintendo Direct and is slated for release this year. Yet, it was announced with a teaser trailer that revealed next to nothing about the remake, and it was not followed up by any type of information dump. The Legend of Zelda fans do have a new tease with some interesting reveals, though.

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The new tease is not a new piece of information, but a new piece of text that appears on the game’s website, which confirms “updated designs,” in addition to “stunning visuals” and “timeless gameplay.” And this has given fans pause because “updated designs” suggests a less faithful remake and a more modernized remake. And this is not what many fans want. What many fans want is the original game with modern graphics and quality-of-life improvements.

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Nintendo Fans Worried

“The N64 classic reborn as a full remake for Nintendo Switch 2,” reads the new text snippet in question. “Experience with stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay.”

What exactly is and isn’t meant by “updated designs,” we do not know because Nintendo has not elaborated. It’s a matter of how updated, of course. The designs of a N64 game do need to be updated, but “updated designs” comes with a lot of baggage in the modern era for referencing dramatic character changes. To this end, some fans are worried.

“‘Updated designs,’ honestly this one kinda worries me… hopefully they’re smart and conservative with what they change/add,” writes one Nintendo fan.

There are also fans worried about the “timeless gameplay” part because it may imply the gameplay is going to be faithful, which is one part of the game many fans don’t want to be faithful to because it does not hold up very well in 2026.

“Timeless gameplay” is worrisome because that could mean it’s the same mechanics essentially as the N64 game,” adds another Nintendo fan.

Until Nintendo elaborates on what these buzz phrases mean, Nintendo fans are going to be worried. That said, it’s hard to imagine Nintendo taking arguably the best game ever made and completely changing its designs. At the same time, it also surely knows its gameplay does not hold up anymore and won’t be received like it was in the 1990s.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.