Halo Remake Fixes a Big Mistake That Xbox Made With Infinite

When Halo: Combat Evolved first hit the original Xbox in 2001, it didn’t just launch a console: it defined an era. It was more than a shooter; it was a moment when Xbox accepted Master Chief as its mascot and when one of the best series of all time was created. The multiplayer was some of the best in the genre, but one of the best aspects of the series was playing through the campaign with a friend. Halo Infinite launched without this feature, but Microsoft and Halo Studios are looking to fix this issue with the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The new remake doesn’t just promise upgraded visuals and new missions, but something that was promised years ago and never delivered: a return of the co-op campaign. While 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite attempted to modernize the franchise, it missed one of the core experiences that made Halo what it was. Playing side by side, on the same couch, against impossible odds. That’s where the Halo: Campaign Evolved remake is different.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Brings Back What Infinite Forgot

image courtesy of halo studios

During the announcement trailer for Halo: Campaign Evolved, Halo Studios revealed that the split-screen campaign would be returning. This feature was one of the reasons why fans fell in love with the game in the first place. Running through missions together and taking down the Covenant with a friend was my favorite part of Halo 3, and I am beyond thrilled to experience this again, and on PlayStation 5.

For many, the absence of split-screen in Halo Infinite was a dealbreaker. Despite years of promises and anticipation, 343 Industries ultimately confirmed that the mode wouldn’t make it to the game. The only way to play it was through unofficial means, but this was primarily limited to those who could mod it on Steam. This decision sparked backlash and disappointment across the community.

The Halo: Campaign Evolved remake looks to correct that mistake in a big way. Split-screen campaign is baked into the experience from the start, not tacked on later. Whether you’re revisiting the battle on Installation 04 with a lifelong friend or introducing someone new to Halo’s universe, you’ll be able to do it the way it was meant to be played, together. It will be interesting to see how the changes to the campaign will be addressed with co-op in mind as well.

Rebuilding Trust Through Nostalgia and Community

image courtesy of halo studios

In many ways, Halo Infinite was a turning point for the franchise. While the game’s open-world sandbox and fluid gunplay were praised, its lack of foundational features, most notably a lack of a co-op campaign, left fans feeling shortchanged. The campaign was rather repetitive and didn’t offer much replay value, but being able to goof around with a friend would have remedied this. What stung more was that earlier Halo titles, built on far more limited technology, managed to include it effortlessly.

Bringing back split-screen in Halo: Campaign Evolved isn’t just a design choice; it’s a statement of intent. Fans are understandably wary about the remake, especially those concerned with the new sprint mechanic. 343 Industries, now Halo Studios, has not launched a game that has been as well-received as the original trilogy. Halo: Campaign Evolved is a safe way to rebuild trust, especially if the rumored remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3 are true.

The decision to make couch co-op available at launch is a smart choice. While many are disappointed in the lack of multiplayer, being able to play through the legendary campaign with a buddy is enough for most. In interviews and community updates surrounding the remake, Halo Studios has emphasized its focus on preserving the core Halo experience, and co-op is a big part of this. If Halo: Campaign Evolved nails this, then fans may have faith in the studio going forward.

The Return of Halo’s True Spirit: Co-op

image courtesy of bungie

Halo: Campaign Evolved is shaping up to be more than a visual overhaul. With the return of co-op and new missions, fans could finally see Halo go back to its roots. The project aims to bring back the energy, pacing, and emotional resonance of the original trilogy. Early footage showcases atmospheric lighting, refined combat animations, and improved sound design that recaptures the intensity of fighting the Covenant for the first time. It also gives a glimpse at older characters such as Foe Hammer.

As small as it might seem, split-screen represents something much larger: connection. Gaming has changed dramatically since Halo: Combat Evolved first hit shelves, but the joy of passing a controller, sharing a screen, and conquering the Flood with a friend never fades. While online multiplayer has become the standard for shooters, there was a time when it was about cooperation, not competition.

I cannot wait to experience Halo: Campaign Evolved. It will be like replaying a classic memory with a fresh coat of paint. I already know the friend who will be joining me as we conquer the campaign. What excites me most is the possibility of how the Flood will be even more terrifying. Halo Studios has the opportunity to secure the love of the Halo fan base, but if it messes this up, it may be its last.

