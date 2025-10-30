New Halo Rumor Claims 2 More Remakes Are in the Works

A new rumor tied to the Halo franchise has suggested that there are additional remakes in the works beyond Halo: Campaign Evolved. Nearly one week ago, Halo Studios revealed that it was developing a remake of the first game in the saga, Halo: Combat Evolved. Due out in 2026, Campaign Evolved is going to mark the first time that Halo will release on PlayStation platforms, but it won’t be the first. Now, we seem to have a better idea of what these future Halo games might actually be.

Coming by way of a reputable Halo leaker and dataminer simply known as “Halo Leaks”, it has been claimed that Halo 2 and Halo 3 are both also getting the remake treatment. Like Halo: Campaign Evolved, these remakes will only be for each game’s campaign and not its multiplayer elements. As for when Halo Studios will next release a Halo multiplayer project, this is said to not be coming until the sequel to Halo Infinite, which is simply being dubbed Halo 7 by fans for the time being.

Halo 2 & Halo 3 are being remade, yes they will have sprint. No multiplayer, only campaign. Full remakes.

Multiplayer is going to be Halo 7. pic.twitter.com/gD8DNKLT3V — Halo Leaks (@leaks_infinite) October 30, 2025

While this is just a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt, this move by Halo Studios would make a lot of sense. For starters, both Halo 2 and Halo 3 remain beloved by fans and would surely thrill millions if they were revamped for modern platforms.

Beyond this, though, it would explain why Halo Studios hasn’t chosen to bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PlayStation platforms. As Xbox has continued to become more of a third-party publisher that releases its games on PS5, most assumed that it would only be a matter of time until Halo: MCC came to Sony’s console. Instead, it seems like Halo Studios could be choosing not to go down this route in favor of remaking each game in the original Halo trilogy. Although it will take longer for each remake to come about, Microsoft would surely make more money in the long run with this strategy compared to if it simply ported The Master Chief Collection to PS5 and called it a day.

If remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3 are truly on their way, we likely won’t hear about them until next year at the earliest. Once Halo: Campaign Evolved sees the light of day, perhaps then we will start to learn more about the long-term plans that Halo Studios has for its iconic shooter franchise.

