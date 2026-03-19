I Still Can’t Believe Nintendo Has Given One of Its Best 3D Platformers a Sequel

The GameCube is home to some of the best games in Nintendo’s extensive library. This includes some legendary entries in long-running series, such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker or Mario Kart: Double Dash, and incredible spin-offs like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Yet, it is not just these games that make the console so iconic and beloved. The Nintendo GameCube also offers multiple experimental titles that were products of their time, and many of those still hold up today. In fact, after replaying one such title, I am shocked that Nintendo has never revisited it.

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Mario is the iconic mascot of Nintendo, and typically what one thinks of when it comes to platforming games, especially on Nintendo consoles. But Wario World on the GameCube proved that the genre was not just limited to Mario. It was a quirky but amazing 3D platformer, standing apart from everything else Nintendo was doing at the time, offering a strange, combat-focused take on the genre. And now, with the Nintendo Switch 2 entering its second year, Wario deserves another chance to lead in a platforming adventure, perhaps even more than Mario.

Wario World Is A Forgotten Classic That Deserved More

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Wario World arrived during an era when 3D platformers were evolving rapidly. Games like Super Mario Sunshine were experimenting with movement and structure, taking Mario in a completely different direction than Super Mario 64 did. But Wario World took a different path, focusing on combat, weight, and personality. Compared to Mario, Wario was not a nimble acrobat or hero. He was powerful, heavy, destructive, and greedy. That shift in design and tone gave the game a completely different rhythm and feel than what Nintendo had done before.

What made it stand out even more was its aesthetic. The game leaned into Wario’s greed and chaotic nature. Instead of saving a kingdom for noble reasons, Wario was driven by treasure and self-interest. That premise gave the game a sense of humor that felt distinct from Mario’s more heroic adventures. The enemies were bizarre, the environments were strange, and the bosses often felt like something out of a fever dream. In the end, Wario is established as an anti-hero, only helping the Spritelings because it served his goal in the end.

Despite its strengths, Wario World never received a sequel. It remains the first and only time Wario took the lead in a full 3D platformer. Wario is a beloved character, and this adventure felt special because of that. I’ve revisited the game both because of its nostalgia and the fact that it offered something different. Its short length hurt it at launch, but now it makes for a quick playthrough between longer games that simply brings me joy. Wario World should be considered among Nintendo’s classic games, but it seldom gets the recognition it deserves.

Why Wario Deserves Another 3D Adventure

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Since the GameCube era, Nintendo has largely shifted Wario into the WarioWare series. Those games are creative and fast-paced, built around microgames and humor. While successful, they lean into a different aspect of the character, one that comes through more effectively with that type of gameplay. Yet Wario in Wario World felt like he was able to be fully explored, and Nintendo showed off his chaotic nature like never before. Not only that, but it showed a different side to the Mushroom Kingdom.

That is part of why the idea of a sequel feels so exciting. A new 3D platformer starring Wario would bring back a style of gameplay that Nintendo has not explored in years. Donkey Kong Bananza already showed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is perfect for experimental titles that differ from traditional 3D platforming gameplay. Wario is the perfect candidate to take this a step further with Wario World 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could breathe new life into Wario and allow him to showcase why he has become a fan-favorite character. Nintendo could experiment further with his character and the gameplay of a 3D platformer led by such an unexpected protagonist. With so many years having passed since Wario World, it would be a treat for all. I can only imagine the new mechanics and gimmicks that we could see Wario deliver through an official sequel today.

A Sequel That Feels Long Overdue (& Now IS The Time)

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I’ve long hoped that Nintendo would revisit Wario World. More than two decades have passed since the game’s release, and Nintendo owes Wario another shot at a lead role in a 3D platformer. Part of the hesitation may come from how different the game is compared to Nintendo’s usual platformers. It is slower, heavier, and more combat-focused. However, that difference is exactly what makes it important.

A sequel today could refine the original ideas while expanding on them. Larger interconnected worlds, deeper combat systems, and more expressive character animations would make the gameplay feel more modern while honoring what made Wario World special. Wario’s personality alone could carry an entire modern platformer if given the right structure. The foundation already exists; it just needs to be built upon.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could be the perfect platform for a Wario World 2, and for many reasons. Nintendo could tap into the chaos of the character and implement the varied features of the console for special mechanics. This would tap into how experimental the original game was and showcase Wario’s most attractive attribute. If there was ever a time for Nintendo to risk a sequel to one of its most underrated 3D platformers, now is the time.

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