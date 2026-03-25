Jak and Daxter Footage From Pitched Remake Appears Online

New footage of a failed remaster of the iconic PlayStation 2 game Jak and Daxter has now appeared online. Long before it ever began working on the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises, developer Naughty Dog was most well-known throughout the PS2 generation for its Jak series. Beginning with the original Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy in 2001, the action-platformer would go on to get two sequels in 2003 and 2004, along with a handful of other spin-offs. And while Jak and Daxter has been on ice for nearly 20 years, a revival was recently attempted in the form of a new remaster.

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Shown off on social media by developer Travis Howe, an animation of a modernized cutscene from Jax and Daxter was revealed to have been put together by a small team. Howe, who previously worked at Sanzaru Games, stressed that this project wasn’t one that was commissioned by PlayStation itself, which means that the publisher currently isn’t trying to find a team to make this game. Instead, Howe and a handful of other unnamed animators created the footage to try to sell PlayStation on the idea of a remaste or remake. The idea was ultimately passed on, but the cutscene itself that was created gives fans a look at what a remake of Jak and Daxter could be like with current-gen textures and lighting.

You can get a look at the footage for yourself in the tweet below:

Travis Howe (Animator @ Sanzaru Games 2018-26) – "A while back, a team was assembled to pitch a remaster of Jak & Daxter. I was asked to animate an IGC shot-for-shot, to show what this updated version would look like."



– not commissioned by Sony

– a fan pitch to gain permission pic.twitter.com/64TRzPahcu — Jak and Daxter | ECO-MMUNITY (@eco_mmunity) March 25, 2026

Will Jak and Daxter Ever Be Brought Back by PlayStation?

At this point, it seems unlikely that Jak and Daxter will ever be brought back by PlayStation. Not only is the franchise’s developer now working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but PlayStation as a whole seems to be moving in a much different direction. This is clearly seen by the fact that other similar PS2 exclusives from Sony (Sly Cooper, Twisted Metal, etc.) haven’t been brought back in recent years as well.

If Jak and Daxter were to come back in some fashion, a remaster or remake of one game, or perhaps the entire trilogy, would be the most logical first step. To hear that PlayStation passed on this concept, though, doesn’t inspire much confidence that a project like this is one that the publisher will look to greenlight any time soon.

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