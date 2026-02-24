It’s Time to Give 2025’s Most Underrated RPG Another Try

2025 was a pretty phenomenal year for RPGs. We got the exceptional genre-defining Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the critical darling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 which revealed to the world what JRPG fans have known for quite some time, and even experimental titles like The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, a game that may not have gotten quite as much recognition as it deserved, but nevertheless pushed the genre in new and unexpected directions. It is perhaps as a result of just how many truly exceptional RPGs were released in 2025 that so many flew quite far beneath the proverbial radar.

Indeed, there was quite a considerable number of underrated RPGs in 2025, so many in fact that I’d understand one not finding the time to squeeze them all in. Fortunately, one that I believe rather unfairly went overlooked is having a bit of a resurgence, a rare opportunity at a second chance. As a result, it feels prudent to not only recommend Avowed, the seemingly ill-fated fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, to everyone, especially considering how barren 2026 has been thus far for the genre, but also to celebrate its many achievements.

Avowed Deserved Better In 2025

Image Courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment

I feel somewhat disingenuous singing the praises of Avowed when, not that long ago, I celebrated the death of The Outer Worlds 2 as it marked the potential end of the mid-tier RPG. Indeed, I lumped Avowed into that category too, which I still stand by. Avowed, especially by 2025’s rather lofty standards, falls short of what we’ve come to expect from the genre. More importantly, it didn’t live up to the expectations set by its predecessors, both within its interconnected universe and Obsidian Entertainment’s library of past titles. Many still want the developer to release games of a similar calibre to Fallout: New Vegas, and, simply put, Avowed is not even remotely close to that level.

That all being said, Avowed is still a good game. Sure, it is one marred by some slightly wonky execution, but it is nevertheless filled with genuinely excellent ideas and a combat model that far surpasses anything else found in an RPG of this scale. Crucially, it is that latter aspect that sets Avowed apart and perhaps elevates it above a lot of the unfair criticism levied at it when it first launched. Whether it’s spell-slinging from a magical tome or bashing in a bear’s head with a brutal swing of your sword, Avowed’s combat is punchy, dynamic, and exceptionally well animated. There’s a real weight to combat, unlike in the majority of other traditional RPGs, especially Avowed’s biggest inspiration, Skyrim.

What surrounds the combat may end up feeling a little more supplementary than one may like, but is still exceptionally compelling and more than elevates the experience. Exploration feels genuinely rewarding, not least because Avowed is a ridiculously stunning game with some of the most beautiful vistas in a fantasy RPG. There’s plenty to uncover in the wild, from quests to equipment, so you never feel as if your time has been wasted. While dialogue isn’t Avowed’s strongest suit, its cast of characters is largely likable and makes your party of eclectic misfits feel a tad more dynamic than your average RPG fare. There’s a lot to love in Avowed, all of which has been made significantly better thanks to its free anniversary update.

Avowed Is Worth Playing In 2026

Image Courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed’s huge anniversary update addressed a lot of the qualms many had with the game when it first launched. Indeed, it was enough to convince me to return after having spent a little time away from the Living Lands. For those who were similarly put off by facets of the original experience, now is unequivocally the time to return. There is still a lot for Obsidian Entertainment to address, and there are some features it simply cannot fix without overhauling the entire experience. However, what it has changed has allowed Avowed’s greatest strengths to shine brighter, making it a more robust and enjoyable RPG experience overall.

Crucially, those who missed out on Avowed the first time around will be jumping in at an excellent point. The game is significantly more polished than before, and many of the inconveniences players had to deal with previously have been ironed out. You’ll be getting the experience promised in all the marketing materials and likely one more akin to your expectations of Obsidian Entertainment as a studio. It still isn’t perfect; I’m not trying to sell you a dream here. However, for those who’ve been craving an alternative to Skyrim, Avowed absolutely fits that bill now. There’s plenty to enjoy, especially if, much like with Skyrim, you don’t put too much emphasis on the narrative blowing you away.

I appreciate that there are a lot of caveats to enjoying Avowed, which is, frankly, often typical of some of the most underrated games of all time. Still, considering its reduced pricepoint and release on PlayStation 5, now is the perfect time to spend a few hours killing monsters and embarking on epic adventures across sun-swept lands while we all await the arrival of Crimson Desert. At the very least, one should consider Avowed when it inevitably drops its price in one of the umpteen sales occurring across all platforms at all times, as, while certainly not perfect, it offers a fantasy RPG experience that both satisfies that need for something familiar and comforting, while elevating the experience just enough to feel rewarding rather than bloating.

Will you be trying out Avowed?