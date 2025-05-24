Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Fans Divided by Potential Setting of Next Game

Kingdom Come Deliverance has only been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X for a few months, yet fans of the RPG series are already thinking about the sequel, and in particular, where it will be set. And there are two prominent theories most fans subscribe to based on the events of the first two games, the background lore, and a general knowledge of history. The more common and popular theory is it will be set during the Hussite Wars. Meanwhile, there is another theory that suggests the third game may be set closer to the events of the first two games, and take players to a winter Prague.

First, the Hussite Wars. Many Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 fans expect the Hussite Wars, largely because it is the next significant historical event in the area. For those unfamiliar with the Hussite Wars, it is a 15-year conflict between the Hussites and the forces of the Holy Roman Emperor Sigismund, the Papacy, and various European monarchs loyal to the Catholic Church. It would be a great backdrop for Kingdom Come Deliverance 3. The only problem is the series of civil wars don’t begin until 1419 and run until 1434. Both Kingdom Come Deliverance and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are set in 1403, so this would be a large time skip of 15 years. It is believed Henry is in his early 20s in the first two games, so this would mean he would be in his 30s, and possibly 40s if the KCD3 is set during the Hussite Wars. That said, Warhorse Studios has previously suggested the next game will not be following Henry — or Han’s — story, so this jump in time may not be relevant.

Those concerned the Hussite Wars are too large of a time jump may find the theory the game will be set in the winter of 1403, at the start of the power struggle between Wenceslaus IV of Bohemia and his eventual successor Rupert, King of the Romans. In particular, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players are excited about the prospect of a snowy setting, as well as having Prague in the game, which would be by far the largest city in the series.

“Thank God for this post,” reads one of the comments on the second post. “So glad to see someone actually use their brain, instead of just thinking the game would timeskip directly to the Hussite Wars even though we have two decades of history to play through.”

Meanwhile, a second comment adds: “I was thinking this! It’s such a natural progression to bring Henry to Prague after KCD2!”

Of course, all of this is just speculation, but many Kingdom Come Deliverance fans are convinced one of these two theories is onto something. Only time will tell if that is true though.

