Little Nightmares & Inside Fans Need to Try Out This New Horror Game

Horror games that craft a engaging and immersive story are among some of the most impactful titles out there, with titles like Little Nightmares or the award-winning Inside coming to mind. The studio behind the first Little Nightmares have released another project in February 2026, offering a new terrifying adventure for players to experience. With stellar reviews, a gripping tale, and a haunting atmosphere, horror fans of all kinds should give this game a try.

Tarsier Studios, the creative minds behind the first two Little Nightmares games, are masters behind creating titles with stunning attention to dark details in any world they make. Compelling stories with mature themes are told through their games silently, with no dialogue and only a path forward to guide you along your terrifying adventure. Much like how Limbo and Inside tell their stories through their art and background storytelling, Tarsier’s latest game twists that formula and refines it into something truly special.

Reanimal Combines Little Nightmares Platforming With Inside Vibes For Its Storytelling

Reanimal is a new horror journey built by Tarsier Studios, building an adventure that starts on a secluded island where only your wits can keep you alive. The tension of this game is palpable, with enemies lurking in every corner, alley, or dense part of the island’s fog that permeates alongside overcast skies. This game is far more open-ended than other narrative horror titles, allowing you to travel to various locations at your leisure to experience detached parts of its story.

The goal of this game is for the brother and sister main characters to find their missing friends on the island by exploring different parts of the landscape. The fragmented nature of the story holds a variety of unique monsters and landscapes, which are all built from the ground up through stunning and stylized visuals that look straight out of a painting. The inspired designs of both the resilient main characters and the nightmare-inducing creatures they face are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Development Behind Reanimal Pulls Experience From Other Terrifying Titles

The deliberate camera angles of every scene in Reanimal will be familiar to anyone whose played Little Nightmares or Little Nightmares 2 at any point. The scale of each environment you travel through is communicated by distinct viewpoints, where the main characters are shown to be small against the large, intimidating monsters of the world. The horror from games like Reanimal comes less from gore or disgusting creature designs, but rather the foreboding places you have to travel through, from claustrophobic tunnels to city streets where danger could be at every corner.

The mystery behind Reanimal comes from how little information it gives you throughout its story. It’s up to you to piece together where the main characters come from, what aspects of their pasts haunt them, and how everything connects by the time the credits roll. This approach is what makes horror narrative games so enticing, leading to titles like Inside getting Game of the Year back in 2016.

This Horror Adventure’s Atmosphere Is Even Greater With Co-Op Through Its Darker Narrative

Every part of Reanimal can be experienced with two players through a co-op adventure, adding unexpected multiplayer to the horror title. Given the presence of two protagonists as siblings, this decision is hardly surprising, but welcome to allow you and a friend to work together to survive. Whether it’s helping each other platform to a new location to distracting monsters to let the other hide, the shared journey here adds even greater tension to every situation.

Multiplayer in this game comes in online co-op or local play, making it incredibly easy to pair up with someone to go through Reanimal‘s story. Discovering secrets and reaching 100% completion is far easier when you have someone with you, especially if there is a puzzle or platforming section you would struggle with on your own. Since Reanimal is far less linear than either Little Nightmares, the exploration is also more approachable with another player at your side.

The shared camera of this game never takes away from the immersive directions it takes at any moment. With Very Positive feedback on Steam and multiple 9 and 10/10 glowing reviews from various sources, Reanimal follows in the spirit of Inside and Little Nightmares well, making it a great game for horror fans to try in 2026.

