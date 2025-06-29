Acclaimed Horror Game Gets Surprising New Remaster

An acclaimed horror game from the past is getting a surprising new remaster later in 2025. Over the past few years, horror games have been getting a lot of love when it comes to remakes and remasters. EA brought back the original Dead Space, Konami partnered with Bloober Team to remake Silent Hill 2, and Capcom revamped arguably its most popular game in history with 2023’s Resident Evil 4. Now, this trend will be continuing once again with publisher Bandai Namco, which is remastering a horror game that went on to spawn a much larger franchise.

Set to arrive this October, Bandai Namco recently revealed Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition. Originally released in 2017, Little Nightmares was a surprise hit for Bandai Namco and developer Tarsier Studios. While it didn’t set the world on fire upon its release, positive word of mouth for Little Nightmares continued in the years to come and eventually resulted in Little Nightmares 2 in 2021 and Little Nightmares 3, which arrives later this year.

Now, in tandem with Little Nightmares 3, Bandai Namco has opted to go back to the first installment to improve it further. Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition will release alongside Little Nightmares 3 on October 10th and is set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

“(Re)-Discover the dark whimsical tale of Little Nightmares, now enhanced in stunning 4K resolution and 60 frames per second,” says the game’s new description. “Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition lets you choose between Quality or Performance Mode to favor either the visuals or the framerate depending on your preferences. Enjoy improved visual effects, including RTX reflections, water effects, more particles, and volumetric lighting. Additional helpers have been added for an overall better experience.”

The best thing about Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition is that it can actually be played right away for those who are willing to spend some money. Rather than having to wait until October to experience this remastered version of Little Nightmares, Bandai Namco is granting immediate access to the game to anyone who pre-orders Little Nightmares 3 digitally. While it won’t be purchaseable on its own until a few more months, those who were looking to grab Little Nightmares 3 right away might as well pre-order the game now to experience the Enhanced Edition of the first entry to help tide themselves over.

What do you think about Little Nightmares getting a new remaster for modern platforms? And is this remaster going to prompt you to pre-order Little Nightmares 3? Let me know for yourself in the comments section!