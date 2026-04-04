Marathon Has Finally Found Its Stride but Bungie Needs to Fix Its Biggest Problem Fast

At launch and even before, Marathon had players majorly divided. Bungie’s legacy had many convinced the game would live up to the hype, while others feared the game’s negative early impression would be indicative of the final product. I admit I was skeptical, particularly after the game’s art scandal, but after spending dozens of hours and completing many runs, I see and believe in Bungie’s vision.

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Several weeks after launch and the release of Cryo Archive, Marathon has hit a good stride. Reviews are coming in positive, and fans are gushing about the game. That said, one major issue still stands in the way of long-term success, and it is not a minor complaint. Spawns are currently undermining the experience in a way that feels unfair rather than challenging. If Bungie does not fix the spawns in Marathon, it will all but push players away from the game.

Marathon Is Winning Players Back

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Early criticism of Marathon focused on its visuals and choice of genre. An extraction shooter live service game is the last thing fans expected the series to choose with a reboot. Even more shocking was the aesthetic. It’s bright colors seemed completely at odds with the original games. Then there was the decision to implement hero shooter mechanics through the various Runner Shells. All of this collided in the first playtest, leaving many players worried about the game’s future.

But as players have spent more time with Marathon, the design has not only become clear, but shows that Bungie’s gamble was the right choice. The focus on risk versus reward, combined with tactical movement and sharp gunplay, has started to resonate. A big reason for this shift is how well the core mechanics hold up under extended play. Movement feels great, weapons have Bungie’s tried and true feeling, and engagements reward positioning and awareness.

These are not new ideas, but Bungie executes them with a level of polish that reflects years of experience. It is the kind of gameplay that becomes more satisfying the more you invest in it. Community sentiment has also improved as players get more invested in Marathon. Instead of confusion, there is now a growing sense of mastery. Extraction shooters rely heavily on player knowledge, and Marathon is no exception. As routes, loot patterns, and combat tactics become more widely understood, the game feels less chaotic and more intentional.

Spawns Are a Dire Problem

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Despite that progress, the spawn system remains a major flaw. On Dire Marsh, the issue is impossible to ignore. Players are often eliminated within 15 seconds of spawning, sometimes before they have a chance to orient themselves. I had one run on Dire Marsh that involved three other players and me engaging in a firefight in under two minutes. And this doesn’t even take into account players who memorize the spawn points and rush them at the start of a round. This is not a matter of skill or decision-making. It is a structural problem that creates unavoidable losses.

Even outside of Dire Marsh, the problem persists. Spawns are frequently placed too close together, leading to immediate encounters that feel random rather than earned. In a game built around tension and calculated risk, this kind of unpredictability works against the intended experience. Players should feel like they lost because of a bad choice, not because they were dropped into someone else’s line of fire.

Another factor is player density. Too many players on a single map increases the likelihood of these unfair encounters. Extraction shooters thrive on spacing and pacing. When the map feels overcrowded, every movement becomes dangerous in a way that lacks strategy. Instead of planning your next move, you are reacting to constant threats with little control over the situation. In solos, it feels like a death sentence to do anything but crouch across the whole map, while in trios, getting third-partied is almost guaranteed.

Why Bungie Needs to Act Quickly

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If Bungie wants Marathon to maintain its momentum, fixing the spawn system has to be a priority. First impressions matter, and repeated early deaths can quickly turn excitement and curiosity into frustration. Players who feel they are not given a fair chance are unlikely to stick around long enough to see the game’s strengths. This is especially true for players who bring in good loadouts only to die within seconds to a thermal-scoped sniper rifle.

There are clear solutions available. Adjusting spawn locations to increase the distance between players would immediately reduce early encounters. Lowering player counts on certain maps could also improve pacing, giving each match a more deliberate flow. Even adding more spawn points to randomize it more would work. These are not radical changes, but they would have a significant impact on how the game feels moment to moment.

More importantly, addressing this issue would reinforce trust in Bungie’s support for the game. Live service titles depend on consistent updates and responsiveness to community feedback. By tackling the spawn problem directly, Bungie can show that it understands the core frustrations and is committed to refining the experience. The studio has been quick to implement fixes and balancing patches for Marathon, but this has to be the next step.

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