Classic Mega Man Games Cheaper Than Ever Before in New Sale

The Nintendo eShop is notoriously difficult to navigate, especially with showing what titles are on sale. As a result, many Nintendo players look to Deku Deals for sales, especially on major titles and collections. Megaman fans are in luck, as both the Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 are on sale. In fact, the sales are at an all-time low, making this the perfect time to purchase both collections. Just in time for the holidays as well. Both Mega Man Legacy Collections are down from $14.99 and $19.99 to $4.99 on Nintendo Switch. Fans should grab these deals because they may never be this cheap again.

The Mega Man Legacy Collection includes the original six titles in their classic 8-bit style, while the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 includes the next four titles, which come in both 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit. Here are the specific titles available in both collections.

Mega Man Legacy Collection Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Mega Man Mega Man 7 Mega Man 2 Mega Man 8 Mega Man 3 Mega Man 9 Mega Man 4 Mega Man 10 Mega Man 5 Mega Man 6

While the games included in the Mega Man Collections are a faithful recreation, they include additional features and content. Concept art, promotional material, and more can be viewed to enjoy rarely seen Mega Man lore. New features include challenge modes, rewind features, amiibo support, a music player, gameplay modifiers, and enhanced power. The Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 also includes the DLC for Mega Man 9 and Mega Man 10. Together, both collections give you the most Mega Man bang for your buck.

Despite the release of these collections, fans are desperate for a new entry in the Mega Man franchise. Mega Man has gotten rereleases, crossovers with Brawlhalla and Minecraft, and even an episode in Amazon’s Secret Level, but a new game has been absent for quite some time. However, there is some hope. After revealing Okami 2 and Onimusha Way of the Sword, fans are hopeful Capcom will revisit Mega Man and release a new title soon.

Regardless of Capcom’s plans for Mega Man, the Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 are perfect for reliving the classic titles. With the Nintendo Switch’s portability and sleep function, playing the Mega Man games in these titles has never been easier. In addition to these titles, Mega Man 11 is also on sale on the Nintendo Switch. Mega Man 11 is on sale for $9.99 until December 31 as well.

Fans have a limited time to grab the Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 on Nintendo Switch. Both sales end on December 31, meaning anyone who gets Christmas money or eShop gift cards can spend that to purchase the collections. Fans who miss out on the sale but have a Nintendo Switch Online can play various Gameboy Mega Man games through their membership without purchasing the Legacy Collections.