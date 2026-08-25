A New Crash Bandicoot Game Could Finally Be Revealed in 2026 — Here’s Why

Crash Bandicoot is fondly remembered as a beloved console mascot for PlayStation since its debut on the original PS1 console in 1996. Alongside Mario for Nintendo and Sonic for Sega, Crash carved out a niche as the official face of Sony’s first console as it broke into the gaming scene. After a huge success, the franchise bounced from its original developer, Naughty Dog, following its third installment on PS1, and subsequently continued its legacy on other consoles. As the decades went on and Crash lost a bit of its popularity along the way, the jorts-wearing bandicoot saw a revival when the first three games were compiled into a remastered compilation in 2017. Ever since, there’s been a slow drip of previously released titles reintroduced as remasters throughout the years. However, a new Crash Bandicoot game could finally be on the verge of an announcement in 2026.

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A user on Reddit has noticed a few peculiar coincidences that could allude to an announcement for a new Crash Bandicoot game this year, and they’re pretty hard to ignore. Not only is the franchise close to hitting a particular milestone, but the wacky marsupial is also slated to make an appearance in Fortnite as a skin, alongside fellow ex-Sony mascot Spyro the Dragon. Official information from Epic Games shows both sporting updated designs for the title’s Gaming Legends collaboration for Chapter 7 Season 4. Dataminers for Fornite have even noticed “Encrypted Cosmetics” that allow each character to sport a polygon-like retro design that harkens back to their 32-bit days on the PS1. With all the attention Crash is receiving from Epic Games and the timeline of events for the franchise, it’s not too far-fetched to believe he may be gearing up for a big return in a brand new title.

Crash Bandicoot’s 30 Year Anniversary is Approaching

The original Crash Bandicoot debuted in 1996, and although it may be hard for some to believe (especially if you grew up with Crash as a kid), that was 30 years ago. Activision Blizzard, which now owns both Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, would be remiss not to take advantage of the milestone. A simple skin for Fortnite, while a great way to showcase the old-school mascots to a younger audience, just wouldn’t do justice to the character and brand for its contributions to the medium. The first Crash Bandicoot compilation, N. Sane Trilogy by developer Toys for Bob, was highly acclaimed when it first debuted in 2017. It’s possible that instead of a new game announcement, fans could be met with an entirely new remaster compilation for less beloved titles like Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex (2001), Crash Twinsanity (2004), and Crash of the Titans (2007). However, a 30th anniversary lends itself to a much fresher announcement, like a new main game.

Crash Bandicoot’s Social Media Presence Has Been Resurrected

Another clue to the revival of Crash is the current activity of its official online accounts on social media. They have been much more active than usual, previously only posting Happy Holidays artwork to now hyping up the new Fortnite collaborations. They’ve even dusted out the old Crash Bandicoot mascot costume for a series of posts, one including Crash getting in on the Netflix Documentary meme influencers have been putting their own spin on.

What’s more, a new Spyro game, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, is slated to arrive early next year from Toys for Bob, which also handled a similarly successful compilation remaster as Crash for Spyro in 2018. Many speculate that this game is paving the way for a new mainline Crash game for its 30th anniversary, despite a new game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, being released in 2020. This all could mean nothing more than sharing Crash’s upcoming appearance in Fortnite, but it also could be setting the stage for an even greater announcement.

Crash Bandicoot Games Usually Release Every 3 Years

The most glaring clue that an announcement for a new Crash Bandicoot game is on the way is the usual release schedule for mainline Crash games since 2017. After N. Sane Trilogy released, Crash Bandicoot 4, the franchise’s first new main game since 2008’s Crash Mind Over Mutants, was released in 2020. After that, a multiplayer game, Crash Team Rumble, released in 2023. Not including mobile games such as Crash Bandicoot: On The Run or spinoffs like Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled, it’s clear new mainline games are released every three years.

Although it’s unlikely a new Crash game will arrive in the latter half of 2026, there’s still time to capitalize on the 30th anniversary, as well as Crash’s new stint in Fortnite, by promoting an upcoming title. Whether it’s the glaring milestone, the sudden revival of its social media presence, or its usual release cycle, it’s apparent Activision may have something in mind for the old Bandicoot beyond a simple Fortnite collaboration. But only time will tell if that certain something is a brand new game or just another compilation/spin-off/mobile game.