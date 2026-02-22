July Will Be the Best Time to Play One of the Greatest RPGs Ever Made

Every so often, some of the greatest RPGs will be given game-changing updates that not only make them worth revisiting but also perfectly incentivize those who missed them the first time around to finally jump on board. We’ve seen this proven to be an immense success with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, which increased the game’s player count by an astronomical amount. Not every game is lucky enough to have such dedicated developers, but when it happens, it is a pleasant reminder of the unique potential for renewal and growth that video games alone hold.

Fortunately, this rare but beautiful moment is happening to one of the best and surprisingly underrated RPGs ever made. This July marks the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Granblue Fantasy Relink, the criminally overlooked 2024 masterpiece, as well as its brand-new Endless Ragnarok update that promises to add an exhaustive list of new features, characters, modes, and more. If you haven’t played Granblue Fantasy Relink before, then come July, you’ll be in for a truly phenomenal treat unlike anything you’ve played before.

Granblue Fantasy Relink launched at the tailend of January 2024 to critical acclaim. It isn’t hard to see why if you’ve had the immense pleasure of playing it. The impressive 20+ playable characters are all completely distinct from one another, which not only adds a ridiculous amount of replayability across its story, co-op, and solo modes, but also offers a combat model that blends the versatility of a fighting game, the build design of a CRPG, and the methodical, epic, and flashy boss encounters of Monster Hunter. This is all without mentioning the stunning, hyper-stylized visuals, phenomenal soundtrack, and emotional narrative that culminates in a truly epic finale worth the price of admission alone.

It is rare nowadays for one to find a game that feels so utterly unique its difficult to put into words just how good it feels to play. When I first played through Granblue Fantasy Relink’s narrative, I found myself glued to the screen during absolutely every moment, engrossed not just by the impressive scale of the narrative but also by the incomprehensibly impossible level of variety on offer through each playable character’s distinct playstyle. No RPG before it has offered just as much depth in combat, and I suspect none will after it. Cygames’ unique background in fighting games uniquely positioned it to create an RPG experience unlike any other, one that frankly has to be seen to be believed, but is endlessly awe-inspiring throughout.

However, despite offering a truly distinctive experience that merged the best elements from across the entire Granblue Fantasy lineage, Relink was overshadowed by Persona 3 Reload, which launched a mere two days after it, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which was released in late February. Fortunately, Granblue Fantasy Relink has a chance for redemption, as it joins the painfully small roster of Switch 2 RPGs on July 9, 2026, alongside its monolithic and game-changing Endless Ragnarok update.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Is Worth Playing In 2026

The Endless Ragnarok update comes after years of silence from Cygames, and adds a whole new solo roguelike mode, additional characters, a brand-new post-game narrative, challenging boss fights, and so much more. It is fair to say that Granblue Fantasy Relink was already a fairly sizable experience, although far from feeling bloated, but it is great to see Cygames continue to add to the game’s impressive level of replayability with fleshed-out modes, as well as expanding on its already extremely refined combat.

This is huge news, not just for those who’ve already sunk hundreds of hours into the seemingly infinitely replayable Granblue Fantasy Relink, but also for those who’ve never had the pleasure of playing it before. The new content is largely geared towards those who’ve already beaten the game, making now the best time to jump onboard. You can either pick up the game before July and then enjoy the additions it adds after the Endless Ragnarok update launches, or experience it all at once, immersing yourself in the game’s immense wealth of thoroughly engrossing content. Granblue Fantasy Relink was already worth playing when it came out, but it is going to be so much bigger and better when July rolls around.

It will be nice to see Relink shed its status as an RPG no one talks about and finally join the ranks of the other genre-defining masterpieces it isn’t compared to enough. If there were ever a game deserving of a renewal, it is Granblue Fantasy Relink. This Endless Ragnarok update feels perfectly designed to reintroduce the wider RPG fandom to Relink’s excellence, especially with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 version. I cannot recommend playing Granblue Fantasy Relink enough, especially to those who’re looking for an astonishingly complex action-adventure game, and hope that every discerning JRPG fan has July 9th etched into their calendars.

