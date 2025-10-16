I Didn’t Expect Much From These 4 Games, But They Surprised Me and Were Incredible

Sometimes, the best gaming experiences come from the least expected places. I’ve played enough games over the years to know that hype doesn’t always equal greatness. Massive expectations and huge budgets can often lead to disappointing games, whereas low expectations and smaller projects sometimes yield memorable surprises. Every so often, a game comes along that grips me tightly and keeps me hooked from the beginning to the credits, and sometimes even lingers after. Few games have had this impact on me, but there are a handful that have surprised me by how much they impressed or moved me.

I’ll be the first to admit that I judge games quickly. Within a few moments of watching a trailer or seeing gameplay, I make a judgment about whether that game will be for me. Occasionally, a title comes along that I wrote off but eventually plays. Of these, four games in particular made me wish I had never doubted them and played sooner, as they reminded me why I love gaming in the first place.

4) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Image courtesy of Nintendo and Ubisoft

I genuinely thought Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a joke when it was first announced. Mario teaming up with Ubisoft’s chaotic Rabbids sounded like a bad pitch that someone got approved. I had no expectations of playing the game, but as more footage was shown, my opinion began to sway, and I eventually broke down and played the game. And boy, am I glad I did.

Mario + Rabbids turned out to be one of the most thoughtfully designed tactical strategy games of its generation. It was XCOM with the charm of Mario and the humor of the Rabbids. The grid-based combat was clever and satisfying, rewarding creativity and smart positioning. But what surprised me most was that the game was actually funny. I found myself laughing numerous times, something I never would have thought possible after seeing Rabbid Peach for the first time.

I was hooked. I played the game from beginning to end and eagerly anticipated the sequel. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle taught me not to underestimate a game just because it looks silly. Beneath the cartoon designs and wacky collaboration was a true masterpiece on the Nintendo Switch. My love of the game only deepened after seeing Davide Soliani’s passion for the game.

3) Remnant II

image courtesy of gunfire games

I’ve never been big into shooters, and I am even less excited about soulslike games. But Remnant II took me by surprise. I admit I never played the first and didn’t give it much attention, something that nearly happened with its sequel. But I took a chance on the game, and it changed my outlook on shooters and soulslike games forever. It even made me interested in playing the first title, though I’ve yet to find the time to do this.

Being honest, the main plot of Remnant II didn’t interest me and was my least favorite part of the game. But the stories contained in the various worlds enraptured me. They felt so lovingly handcrafted, their plots, secrets, and designs created the perfect atmosphere that few games have reproduced. I spent so much time in Losomn trying to solve every possible puzzle and encounter every event, and even now, after having completed the game, I still get the urge to boot it back up.

While the narratives have a large part in this, the gameplay does as well. Somehow, the punchy, precise, and unforgiving combat drew me in. It blended ranged and melee attacks together like so few games do, and the enemy designs were incredible. The puzzles were another favorite aspect of mine, and they shed light on the game’s lore. Learning about each world and how it came to be solidified Remnant II among my favorite games.

2) God of War

image courtesy of santa monica studio

I know, the 2018 God of War reboot is considered one of the best games on PlayStation. But when it was first revealed, I paid it no attention. I was familiar with the series and had little interest in Kratos’ rage-induced god killings, so I wrote it off. But then I got a PlayStation 5 and decided to give the game a chance and see what all the hype is about. God of War blew me away, especially considering the time that I played the game.

Just as Kratos was learning to be a father, I too was on that same journey. I’d just had my son, and seeing Kratos struggle with his past and try to connect with Atreus had a profound effect on me. The narrative had me hooked from the beginning, and I loved all the small moments. The emotional depth Santa Monica Studio imbued in the game was incredible. The bond between father and son grew into something genuine, full of love and pain.

Setting aside the story, the gameplay deserves its praise too. The combat was weighty and deliberate, giving freedom in how I fought my foes. And of course, the puzzles throughout the game were a major factor in my enjoyment. The Norse mythology backdrop gave the series intrigue and mystique, making the exploration all the more exciting. By the end of God of War, I wasn’t just impressed, but genuinely moved.

1) Celeste

image courtesy of extremely ok games

Celeste initially appealed to me because of its indie platformer status. The pixel art stood out to me, and I immediately wanted to play it. Being familiar with Towerfall, I expected a short and enjoyable game, but not one that would be meaningful. I was wrong. So very wrong. By the end of Celeste, I had shed quite a few tears as I climbed the mountain and battled Madeline’s emotions and self-doubts. Emotions and self-doubts I saw reflected in myself.

After dealing with depression for years, the narrative and journey hit me hard. Even now, that depression isn’t truly gone, but something seasonal that rears its ugly head from time to time. Madeline’s thoughts and fears felt so similar to mine that I couldn’t help but see myself in her. As I played, I wasn’t just overcoming the game’s challenges, but my own emotions, so, as weird as it sounds, playing Celeste breaks that cycle, and so I make sure to play it every year around the winter holiday.

The story and feelings it invokes in me would be enough to solidify it as one of my favorite games, but the gameplay is truly wonderful as well. The levels were tight and the mechanics were challenging, but fair. Visually, the game is stunning, and the soundtrack pairs perfectly with it. Reaching the summit wasn’t just an accomplishment of skill, but a milestone of concluding a meaningful journey that will stick with me forever.

