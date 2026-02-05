Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Switch 2 Release Date Confirmed (And It’s Soon)

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally arrived on the Switch 2 console. And it was yet more proof that Nintendo’s new console can absolutely handle major 3rd-party RPG ports. Not long after Remake hit Switch 2, fans started to speculate that Rebirth wouldn’t be far behind. Now, the exact release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Switch 2 has been confirmed, and it’s sooner than you might expect.

During the February 5th Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was confirmed to launch for Switch 2 on June 3rd. That means you’ve only got a few months to wrap up your Remake playthrough before the next installment drops. Per the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, pre-orders for the Switch 2 edition of FF7 Rebirth will go live later today. And if Remake is any indication, the game should look pretty solid on the hybrid Nintendo console.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

With Final Fantasy 7 Remake released for Switch 2 just last month, it’s pretty exciting to see Rebirth not far behind. This second installment in the franchise has more of an open-world feel, as you leave Midgar to explore a much wider world. And that will be a fresh test for what the Switch 2 can do, along with a second chance to figure out Cloud’s hair. But it could also be great news for when fans will see the third and final installment in the remake trilogy.

Earlier this year, fans began speculating that part 3 could be on the way soon. Rumors that Rebirth would hit Switch 2 this year added additional weight to this theory. And now that it’s confirmed we’re getting Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Switch 2 in summer 2026, it seems all the more likely that part 3 can’t be far off. Square Enix has long hinted that it already has a release window in mind for part 3 already. And what better way to prepare for that announcement than bringing the existing remake games to Switch 2?

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Square Enix also recently released a new version of the original Final Fantasy 7 on Steam. This new version makes the game much more playable on PC, further suggesting that the developer wants to keep the franchise at the front of mind. As of now, we still don’t have a timeline for the final part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. It will likely release as a PlayStation exclusive like prior games in the series. However, it certainly seems like there could be a shorter gap between the game’s arrival on Switch 2 compared to the 5 years we waited for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth arrives on Switch 2 on June 3rd, 2026. Pre-orders are expected to go live on February 5th, following the release date reveal during the Nintendo Direct Showcase.

